fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Gets Hard Fought Draw at Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J. – (September 26, 2022) – It was a grudge match between two top 50 RPI teams on Monday night, as the Fordham Rams and Rutgers Scarlet Knights played to a 1-1 men's soccer draw at Yurcak Field. With the draw, Fordham extended its unbeaten streak to...
fordhamsports.com
Fotis Kokosioulis Named FedEx Ground FCS and Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis has been named FedEx Ground FCS Offensive Player of the Week as well as Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week it was announced today. Kokosioulis caught 13 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-52 loss at...
fordhamsports.com
#16 Water Polo Ends MPSF Invitational with Win
Stanford, Calif. – (September 25, 2022) – The 16th-ranked Fordham water polo team wrapped up play at the MPSF Invitational on Sunday, as the Rams defeated Pomona Pitzer, 18-11, though it took a bit longer than expected. The start of the game was delayed by two hours due...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Has First Official 2022-2023 Practice
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University head men's basketball coach Keith Urgo has his first official practice under his belt as he directed the Rams through a session on Monday in the Rose Hill Gym. The 2022-2023 Rams will be led by grad student guard Darius Quisenberry, who averaged 16.2...
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Battles in Four-Set Defeat to Dayton
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball battled the reigning Atlantic 10 champion Dayton Flyers but suffered a four-set defeat in a rematch of Friday's contest. With the loss, the Rams fall to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in league action, while the Flyers improve to 7-6 and 2-0, respectively. The Rams...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Rallies for Win at George Mason
Fairfax, Va. – (September 25, 2022) – Last Sunday, Fordham freshman Natalie Velde netted the game-tying goal to get the Rams a draw against George Washington. This Sunday, Velde did one better, scoring the game-winning goal in the second half to give Fordham a 2-1 win over the George Mason Patriots at George Mason Stadium.
fordhamsports.com
Golf Completes Play at the MacDonald Cup
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf wrapped up play at the MacDonald Cup, finishing 11th. Minnesota held on for the team title as did St. John's Peicheng Chen for individual honors. Nicholas Manning matched his career-low of 70 on Sunday, carding three birdies on three consecutive holes to lead...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Travels to George Mason for A-10 Showdown
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 24, 2022) – After a solid start to Atlantic 10 play, the Fordham women's soccer team continues conference action on Sunday, as the Rams head to George Mason for a 1:00 PM match. Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10) began conference action last week with a...
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
fordhamsports.com
Golf Opens with Two Rounds at the MacDonald Cup
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf began the annual MacDonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course and finished 36 holes on day one in 10th place. Minnesota leads all schools with a combined 1-over 701, while St. John's Peicheng Chen's 11-under leads all individuals. John Kryscio carded a season-low...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Sidney Daily News
Homecoming court announced
MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming activities are set for Oct. 4-8. Students selected to the Homecoming Court include Freshmen Annie Hemmelgarn and Matthew Puthoff, Sophomores Abriana Wuebker and James Niemeyer, Juniors Luisa Fischer and Reice Sloan, and Seniors Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Cameo Cedarleaf, Katie McClurg, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Logan Kohne, Matthew Niekamp, Dillon Watercutter and Brady Wolf.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Courtney Ends All Star Drought At Eldora
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Snapping what was to become an unexpected winless spell with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, Tyler Courtney won Saturday‘s 4-Crown Nationals feature at Eldora Speedway. It was Courtney‘s seventh of the All Star season, was as rich as it...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
