Alaska State

Must Read Alaska

Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator

As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
akbizmag.com

Alaska Public Media Lends Studio to UAA for Broadcast Training

(Front row, left to right) UAA JPC students Hailey Barnes and Gloria Lord, AKPM Director of Production Valerie Kern, UAA Atwood Chair of Journalism John Sharify, and UAA JPC student Feng-Ching Chang. (Back row, left to right) JPC Technical Support Trent McNelly, UAA JPC students Peter Jackson, James Boatman, and Carson Kosobud.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks Chamber holds forums for AK Governor, Representative races

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On November 8, Alaska will elect a Governor and a U.S. Representative. With the primaries for these races in the rearview mirror, the field has narrowed to four candidates in each contest. To help keep the Fairbanks community informed about these candidates, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber...
Alaska State
akbizmag.com

Marine Mammal Huntress: A Native Woman on an Epic Quest

Entrepreneur Hope Roberts uses her history, her business, and her determination to reconnect with her culture and help others to do the same. When times are hard I tell myself, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” I am a Tlingit-Gwich’in-Koyukon Alaska Native woman who owns a deep-sea fishing charter, Surreel Saltwaters. After twenty years in the Operating Engineers union, thanks to Local 3 in Hilo, Hawai’i, I have been built to work in an industry dominated by Caucasian males.
Source New Mexico

Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women.
Lisa Murkowski
wbrc.com

Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska recently voted in favor of mandating a moment of silence during the first period of classes. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted in favor of a new board policy in a meeting on Wednesday, KTUU reported. Board Policy...
ktoo.org

Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Western Alaska storm

President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the historic storm that devastated many Western Alaska coastal communities last weekend. That makes federal funding available to Alaskans impacted by the storm, as well as money available to state, tribal, and...
Jake Wells

Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284

photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy, U.S. Representative Peltola, and FEMA Administrator Criswell Host Press Conference on Western Alaska Storm Response

Governor Mike Dunleavy was joined by U.S. Representative Mary Peltola and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to discuss the federal and state response to the storm damage in western Alaska. “Thank you to Administrator Criswell for flying to Alaska to see the impacts firsthand,” said Governor Dunleavy....
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
ANCHORAGE, AK
NewsBreak
