Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator
As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Public Media Lends Studio to UAA for Broadcast Training
(Front row, left to right) UAA JPC students Hailey Barnes and Gloria Lord, AKPM Director of Production Valerie Kern, UAA Atwood Chair of Journalism John Sharify, and UAA JPC student Feng-Ching Chang. (Back row, left to right) JPC Technical Support Trent McNelly, UAA JPC students Peter Jackson, James Boatman, and Carson Kosobud.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Chamber holds forums for AK Governor, Representative races
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On November 8, Alaska will elect a Governor and a U.S. Representative. With the primaries for these races in the rearview mirror, the field has narrowed to four candidates in each contest. To help keep the Fairbanks community informed about these candidates, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber...
kinyradio.com
Public can weigh in on how Alaska should use millions of opioid settlement money
(Alaska Beacon) - The Alaska public has a chance through the end of September to weigh in on how the state should spend its share of a landmark settlement over pharmaceutical companies’ role in the nation’s opioid epidemic. The total amount coming to state and local governments in...
alaskapublic.org
Southwest Alaska school district shifts to subsistence calendar in effort to center Yup’ik culture
For years, students in the Yupiit School District in Southwest Alaska were following an unofficial subsistence calendar. This meant that they just wouldn’t show up to classes during bird hunting season in the spring and moose hunting season in the fall. But now, thanks to a shift to a...
akbizmag.com
Marine Mammal Huntress: A Native Woman on an Epic Quest
Entrepreneur Hope Roberts uses her history, her business, and her determination to reconnect with her culture and help others to do the same. When times are hard I tell myself, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” I am a Tlingit-Gwich’in-Koyukon Alaska Native woman who owns a deep-sea fishing charter, Surreel Saltwaters. After twenty years in the Operating Engineers union, thanks to Local 3 in Hilo, Hawai’i, I have been built to work in an industry dominated by Caucasian males.
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women.
wbrc.com
Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska recently voted in favor of mandating a moment of silence during the first period of classes. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted in favor of a new board policy in a meeting on Wednesday, KTUU reported. Board Policy...
ktoo.org
Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Western Alaska storm
President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the historic storm that devastated many Western Alaska coastal communities last weekend. That makes federal funding available to Alaskans impacted by the storm, as well as money available to state, tribal, and...
Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284
photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy, U.S. Representative Peltola, and FEMA Administrator Criswell Host Press Conference on Western Alaska Storm Response
Governor Mike Dunleavy was joined by U.S. Representative Mary Peltola and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to discuss the federal and state response to the storm damage in western Alaska. “Thank you to Administrator Criswell for flying to Alaska to see the impacts firsthand,” said Governor Dunleavy....
Bill Walker raising campaign funds on human suffering, promises 10% of campaign fundraiser to Western Alaska
Running for governor, former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker did the unthinkable this week: He asked people to donate to his campaign with the promise that he would forward a whole $1 out of every $10 donated to relief efforts for Western Alaska, through the Alaska Community Foundation. It’s as though...
WNYT
Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents
Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
Montana’s Western Neighbor State Faces Real Backfire of Legalized Drugs
Ya but think of all the tax dollars. We hear it all the time when pro-drug users talk about all the "benefits" of legalized drugs. Well guess what, Oregon's experiment with legalizing all their drugs has backfired and now they have a real mess on their table, according to a report by the Associated Press.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
alaskapublic.org
Should Alaska hold a Constitutional Convention? Both sides of the question make their case | Alaska Insight
Once each decade, Alaskans are asked to vote on a constitutional convention. It’s been voted down numerous times, but this year, frustration over the permanent fund divide, the right to privacy, and how judges are selected are some of the issues that proponents of a convention want to be addressed.
kinyradio.com
Feds announce $60 million investment towards high-speed Internet in rural Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Entities in Southeast Alaska and North Slope are being awarded funding by the USDA to improve high-speed internet connectivity, as part of an announcement Thursday. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Department is awarding $502 million in loans and grants to provide...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
KITV.com
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
