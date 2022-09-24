Read full article on original website
Related
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter told her soccer coaches that her mom gave herself 'diarrhea' after making 'bad chicken'
Hilary Duff posted a text from her assistant on her Instagram story, sharing that her daughter Banks had said at camp that her mom had "diarrhea."
Latine Grandkids Are Sharing The Things You'd Only Know If You Grew Up With Latine Grandparents
Abuelos and Abuelas say the darndest and most accurate things sometimes.
Comments / 0