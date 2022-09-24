ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

L'Observateur

Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Another insurer with policies in Louisiana recommended for receivership by Florida regulators

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yet another insurance company writing a small number of homeowner policies in Louisiana appears on the verge of collapse. Florida insurance regulators on Monday (Sept. 26) asked a judge in that state to place FedNat into receivership over financial weakness. The property insurance company is estimated to have 1,500 open claims in Louisiana in danger of being unpaid.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol

Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol. New Orleans, Louisiana – Lance Stevens, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022, in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
GRETNA, LA
brproud.com

Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

State adds 9,000 jobs in August, more than half are in Baton Rouge

Louisiana added 9,000 jobs between July and August, and gains in Baton Rouge accounted for more than half of the increase. There were 1.92 million non-farm jobs in August, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That's up from 1.91 million in August 2021. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
DARROW, LA
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

