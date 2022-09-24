Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
Teacher shortage impacting Louisiana calls for new recruitment efforts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher shortage stills looms in Louisiana. “We surveyed human resource directors across the state. We made a determination that we need 2,520 additional teachers in the state,” says Louisiana School Superintendent Cade Brumley. In the capital region, school districts are having to get...
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
fox8live.com
Another insurer with policies in Louisiana recommended for receivership by Florida regulators
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yet another insurance company writing a small number of homeowner policies in Louisiana appears on the verge of collapse. Florida insurance regulators on Monday (Sept. 26) asked a judge in that state to place FedNat into receivership over financial weakness. The property insurance company is estimated to have 1,500 open claims in Louisiana in danger of being unpaid.
Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol
Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol. New Orleans, Louisiana – Lance Stevens, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022, in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
brproud.com
Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
fox8live.com
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The old Death Row facility at Angola should be ready to house juveniles by the end of the week, according to state officials. However, staffing issues could delay the transfer of some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City facility. “I...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
theadvocate.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
theadvocate.com
State adds 9,000 jobs in August, more than half are in Baton Rouge
Louisiana added 9,000 jobs between July and August, and gains in Baton Rouge accounted for more than half of the increase. There were 1.92 million non-farm jobs in August, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That's up from 1.91 million in August 2021. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
theadvocate.com
State Police probes of officer misconduct complaints doubled from 2020 to 2021, report finds
The number of officer misconduct allegations investigated by Louisiana State Police more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, an informal report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed. The document, which compared Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies in nine other Southern states, reported that the number of officer behavior...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
fox8live.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
wbrz.com
Baker bus driver placed on leave claims school system withheld stipend from paycheck
BAKER - It has been a month since a group of bus drivers in Baker refused to go to work as part of a strike; protesting a payroll error that resulted in a large pay cut. All but one of those drivers has returned to work, but Keemichael Comena has been placed on leave ever since.
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
theadvocate.com
After warning of 'looming violence,' Baton Rouge police say shootings kill 1, hurt 6 in 24 hours
Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at...
