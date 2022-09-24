Read full article on original website
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the suspect in a Big Island kidnapping case, was in court Monday morning for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to charges, which include kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. He is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 16, triggering the state’s second ever Maile Amber Alert. The girl […]
The violent crime survey compares Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year and last year.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
There have been more than 600 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury has indicted the suspect in a murder case that went cold in 1972. Tudor Chirila was charged Friday with one count of Murder in the Second Degree in the 1972 killing of Nancy Anderson, who was 19 years old at the time. “I thank the HPD detectives and […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
A man from Waipahu is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possessing ghost guns.
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei. Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On September 15th a check worth $9,723 was stolen from Judy Devilviss's mailbox. "I just feel very violated. I feel upset," shares Devilviss.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning first responders were dispatched to Kahe Point Beach Park where six snorkelers were apparently in distress, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Four of the snorkelers were adults and the other were two children who got caught in the currents and were being pushed offshore. That’s when a bystander […]
HONOLULU (KITV)- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K-9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line. The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for 3 days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. ‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
