Read full article on original website
Related
China’s Fashion Metaverse: Who Is Shaping the Landscape?
Two main factors have driven the most important shifts in China’s fashion market over the last decade: the migration of the population to the mobile internet and the emergence of new communication channels. In the next decade, the rapid advancement of technology is likely to drive further evolution of the digital economy. The combination of the metaverse, creative design and fashion consumption will lead the industry into the next era and likely cause further disruption.
A UK Aviation Start-Up Just Completed Its First eVTOL Flight
Vertical Aerospace last weekend flew its full-scale demonstrator model. The UK company said the VX4 eVTOL briefly took off over the ground with a pilot. The company claims the tethered flight makes it the first “British company to start flight tests with a new aircraft in over 20 years.” The flight-testing program is expected to continue for several years. Different stages of flight, including flying at higher altitudes and transitioning from vertical to forward flight, will be part of the process. Vertical hopes to have the aircraft certified by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the EU’s EASA by 2025....
Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish Design Luggage for Away
Away is continuing its designer partnerships series for a second year with a new batch of talent. The direct-to-consumer luggage company has teamed up with Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish on limited-edition designs. Each label applied its aesthetic signatures to two key Away items, each designing a large carry-on and...
China sees Ukraine as a test of US will on defending Taiwan
The last time the world faced a concerted attack on the international order from multiple enemies was in the 1930s with the expansionist policies of the Italian Fascists led by Benito Mussolini, Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler, and Imperial Japan led by Hideki Tojo. On the European front, Mussolini made...
Comments / 0