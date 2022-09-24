ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is hearing arguments over the exchange of information by lawyers for Twitter and Elon Musk in a lawsuit in which the social media giant is seeking to force Musk to carry through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Tuesday’s hearing comes...
Jeff Bridges on Returning to Television in ‘The Old Man,’ His Health Battles and Retirement Plans

Based on Thomas Perry’s novel, “The Old Man” sees Jeff Bridges return to television for the first time in decades as a retired CIA operative involved in an increasingly deadly cat and mouse chase. Production was delayed first due to the pandemic and then Bridges’ battle with cancer and COVID-19 but the show, which also stars “30 Rock’s” John Lithgow and Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) finally aired on FX in June and now hits Disney+ internationally.
‘Chernobyl’ Director Johan Renck and Producer Michael Parets Ink TV Deal With Fremantle, Set First Show ‘Mouth to Mouth’

Emmy award-winning Swedish director Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”) and producer Michael Parets (“Spaceman”) have launched a new production company called Sinestra and signed a two-year television first-look deal with Fremantle. Their first TV collaboration with Fremantle will be the TV series “Mouth to Mouth” based on the...
