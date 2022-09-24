ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

L'Observateur

Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana reports 798 new COVID cases, 15 deaths since weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. continues to make strides in its fight against coronavirus. During the week of September 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 4.4 million Americans received an updated booster from either Pfizer or Moderna. Earlier this month, both pharmaceutical...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism

Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards

Despite passing new laws designed to give patients easier access to medical marijuana, state legislators continue to run into bureaucratic obstacles with the various regulatory bodies that oversee medicine in Louisiana. The legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission met Friday to address problems with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

LDAF announces Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana opportunity

Today, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced an upcoming opportunity to participate in the Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana. The LDAF will work in partnership with high school agriculture teachers to offer beekeeping apprenticeship projects to high school agriculture students. Through the Apprenticeship Project...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana

Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters. Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol

Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol. New Orleans, Louisiana – Lance Stevens, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022, in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
GRETNA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19

Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19 Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) revealed on September 23, 2022, that the state has officially surpassed 18,000 COVID-19 deaths since the state logged its first COVID-19 fatality on March 14, 2020. In its Friday COVID-19 statistics update, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 18,009 deaths.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana medical marijuana program still has issues to work out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Louisiana introduced its medical marijuana program in 2019, there have been multiple efforts to make it competitive with other programs in neighboring states. But so far, we’re still far behind. “It’s not any more accessible than it is right now,” said Commission Chairman...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

