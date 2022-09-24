Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
KPLC TV
Dept. of Education proposing a plan to curb the literacy crisis in K-4 students
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The numbers may be trending upward. 2022 LEAP scores show signs of improvement and promise of a possible rebound. Students in K-4th grade are still testing significantly behind the average literacy rates. According to parents and educators, this has become a crisis. State Superintendent Dr....
brproud.com
Louisiana reports 798 new COVID cases, 15 deaths since weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. continues to make strides in its fight against coronavirus. During the week of September 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 4.4 million Americans received an updated booster from either Pfizer or Moderna. Earlier this month, both pharmaceutical...
Teacher shortage impacting Louisiana calls for new recruitment efforts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher shortage stills looms in Louisiana. “We surveyed human resource directors across the state. We made a determination that we need 2,520 additional teachers in the state,” says Louisiana School Superintendent Cade Brumley. In the capital region, school districts are having to get...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism
Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
westcentralsbest.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Louisiana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Louisiana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bizmagsb.com
Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards
Despite passing new laws designed to give patients easier access to medical marijuana, state legislators continue to run into bureaucratic obstacles with the various regulatory bodies that oversee medicine in Louisiana. The legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission met Friday to address problems with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and...
bossierpress.com
LDAF announces Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana opportunity
Today, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced an upcoming opportunity to participate in the Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana. The LDAF will work in partnership with high school agriculture teachers to offer beekeeping apprenticeship projects to high school agriculture students. Through the Apprenticeship Project...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
wrkf.org
'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana
Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
theadvocate.com
Letters. Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
Louisiana to consider mandatory summer school in hopes of improving literacy rates
Changes could come to public school systems across the state. Education leaders say they are taking a direct approach on the literacy crisis
KPLC TV
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The old Death Row facility at Angola should be ready to house juveniles by the end of the week, according to state officials. However, staffing issues could delay the transfer of some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth.
NOLA.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol
Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol. New Orleans, Louisiana – Lance Stevens, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022, in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19
Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19 Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) revealed on September 23, 2022, that the state has officially surpassed 18,000 COVID-19 deaths since the state logged its first COVID-19 fatality on March 14, 2020. In its Friday COVID-19 statistics update, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 18,009 deaths.
Louisiana medical marijuana program still has issues to work out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Louisiana introduced its medical marijuana program in 2019, there have been multiple efforts to make it competitive with other programs in neighboring states. But so far, we’re still far behind. “It’s not any more accessible than it is right now,” said Commission Chairman...
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
bizmagsb.com
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
Congratulations. If you’ve clicked through a link to read this, you’ve already done more homework than many Louisiana voters when it comes to learning more about the eight proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot. In the spirit of efficiency inside the voting booth,...
