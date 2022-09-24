Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Sherman preps for Frisco on Friday
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats are fresh off their bye week, ready to face a unique Frisco Racoons offense. The Bearcats are coming off of a big 28-3 win over Lebanon Trail on September 15, and are looking to improve to 2-1 in district play this season. "It's...
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma test scores buoyed by in-school instruction
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Education reports that student scores are looking up after a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Tushka and Tishomingo public schools have seen an upward trend in student scores since returning to classroom learning. End-of-year assessments from 2022 show improvements across...
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
KTEN.com
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
prosperpressnews.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
KTEN.com
Board OKs funds for Van Alstyne ISD police
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The new Van Alstyne Independent School District Police Department is getting a funding boost. The district's Board of Trustees approved $125,000 to go toward uniforms, equipment, firearms, and vehicles. "It's great to see that the Board really understands the importance of supporting the creation...
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Over 20 moments from the last day of McKinney's 15th annual Oktoberfest
The last day of the 15th annual McKinney Oktoberfest rounded out on Sunday. The day capped off a three-day affair that included an opening ceremony, beard and mustache competition, beer stein races, live music, a brat eating contest and more.
KXII.com
Explosion reported at Sherman’s Kaiser Aluminum, starts small fire
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman fire officials said an explosion rocked Kaiser Aluminum over the weekend. It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. Kaiser said it believes the explosion occurred within one of its furnaces, and there was a small fire. Sherman fire said no one reported injuries, and the department...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
KXII.com
Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday afternoon. According to a post on the Denison ISD Facebook page, Terrell Elementary School went on a full lockdown around 1:41 p.m. Law enforcement told News 12 there were...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX
Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
