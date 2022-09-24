ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler

What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup pairings: Day 3 fourball matchups, tee times at Quail Hollow

Saturday is a double session at the Presidents Cup, with four foursomes and four fourballs. The sides split the morning alternate-shot session, 2-2, to set the overall score at 10-4, in favor of the U.S. Here's a look at the afternoon better-ball pairings and tee times at Quail Hollow, with...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Golf Channel

A star is born: Tom Kim ignites Internationals with youthful exuberance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tom Kim has already had his star turn at this Presidents Cup. He’s been endlessly entertaining in the team room. He’s gone full Gladiator mode on the greens while denying the world No. 1. And now here was another moment, with Kim standing in the 18th fairway, 235 yards away, tied in a fourballs match Saturday against the Americans’ coldblooded team of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
GOLF
Golf Channel

U.S. produces another impressive performance, but best American team ever?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Every team has an identity, a collective personality often born from adversity and perseverance, but this U.S. team – with a core that’s travelled and won from Wisconsin to North Carolina – is difficult to quantify. Early in the week at Quail Hollow...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side

Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Internationals play better, but don't get the morning sweep they needed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The International team needed something they haven’t done since 2003, a clean sweep of a Saturday team session at the Presidents Cup. What they got, however, was a foursome split that left the side six back with just a single team session remaining. Adam Scott...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: Breaking down the Presidents Cup singles

The U.S. leads the Presidents Cup, 11-7, entering the Sunday singles session at Quail Hollow Club. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the 12 matches, with teams needing to reach 15 1/2 points to claim the cup.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#South American#South African#Liberty National#Americans
Golf Channel

Watch: Tom Kim goes full Tiger hat throw after walk-off birdie

Tom Kim says he'd never shout this loud in individual tournaments. "But I'm just trying to bring some good energy to the team," said the 20-year-old International team rookie from South Korea. He's brought more than some. And on Saturday afternoon, when his team needed it most, Kim delivered the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Shushing Si Woo Kim won match, but 'pissed off' Justin Thomas won Presidents Cup

Despite dropping his singles match to Si Woo Kim on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow, Justin Thomas still holds a 17-5-3 record in Cup matches. More importantly, after the Americans’ five-point Presidents Cup victory, Thomas has now been part of four winning Cup teams, including three of the Presidents variety, in five national-team appearances.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy