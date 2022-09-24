Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love
If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo
Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
GolfWRX
Trevor Immelman explains why he reacted the way he did to Greg Norman’s Presidents Cup well wishes
Captain of the Presidents Cup International side, Trevor Immelman, once described LIV Golf as a “giant pain in my a**.”. In an interview with GOLF’s Subpar podcast in August, he was then unaware of the exact make-up of the side he would lead at Quail Hollow, saying that with just a few weeks to go:
Kevin Kisner sums up his week at 2022 Presidents Cup: 'I got half a point, but I brought the fun'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While Davis Love III may never make it public, Kevin Kisner knows that he was 13th man on Team USA, a last-minute Captain’s pick that otherwise belonged to the injured Will Zalatoris. Kisner expected to be spending the week hunting, fishing and trying to gain...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Angry Americans can't plan on a Sunday cruise anymore
CHARLOTTE — They said it six times. So, we have to believe them. The American team left Quail Hollow Club Saturday night “pissed off.” And they had reason to be. Leading 8-2 after the first two days of the 14th Presidents Cup, the U.S. looked like it would waltz to its ninth straight victory over the International team. A strong effort on Saturday and Uncle Sam’s dozen likely could have had it sewn up early in Sunday’s singles competition. Instead, the Internationals, led by fiery youngster Tom Kim, showed some fight, the Americans failed to respond and a potential eight-point lead was cut in half, 11-7. Now the U.S. has a battle on its hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup
A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Scottie Scheffler hit a shank off the face of the Earth
This was the year of Scottie Scheffler. He won four times (highlighted by a breakthrough at the Masters), finished runner-up four times (including a shot out of a playoff at the U.S. Open), and became the World No. 1 player. But this is golf, a sport that routinely makes the best occasionally look like … well, look like weekend hacks.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Veteran caddie Joe Skovron is enjoying the Tom Kim ride along with everyone else
CHARLOTTE — Joe Skovron only met Joohyung “Tom” Kim a week ago Friday. But within a week, the former caddie to Rickie Fowler knew he was looking at one of the most colorful stars to emerge on the PGA Tour in some time. Skovron and Fowler parted...
Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed. Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour. It had eight rookies asked to play a new format before 40,000 flag-waving fans chanting for the home team. And the Internationals have never won on American soil since these lopsided matches began in 1994. No matter.
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth caps perfect 5-0 week with first career singles victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Already the standout performer this week for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Jordan Spieth got off the schneid Sunday by earning his first-ever singles victory. Entering Sunday singles at Quail Hollow, Spieth owned a 0-6-1 record in singles play in both the Presidents and Ryder cups....
'The Best Week I Could Ever Imagine': Max Homa Soaks It in at Presidents Cup
The 16th-ranked player in the world went 4-0 as a rookie at Quail Hollow, capped with a win in singles over another budding superstar, Tom Kim.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event
Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside European Tour pros. Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a...
Comments / 0