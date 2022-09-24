Read full article on original website
W. Golf: Schooner Fall Classic Champions
NORMAN, Okla. – Florida State won the championship of the Ninth Annual Schooner Fall Classic with a three-stroke victory over TCU as play in the event at the Belmar Golf Club Came to a close. The Seminoles took the lead in the first round and held it for most of the remainder of the event to win the Schooner Fall Classic for the second time. Florida State also won the event in 2016.
Statement from Michael Alford Regarding Saturday’s Football Game
Below is a statement from FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford regarding Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. football game against Wake Forest. “Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday. We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”
Seminoles Race By Boston College 44-14
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis set career-highs for both passing yards and total offense in leading the Seminoles to a 44-14 win over Boston College in Tallahassee on Saturday. The win pushed FSU’s record to 4-0 and the Seminoles are off to their best start since 2015. Travis completed...
Volleyball Falls to No. 2 Louisville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 1-1) fell to the No. 2 Louisville Cardinals (11-1, 2-0) in three sets (17-25, 20-25, 21-25) Sunday afternoon in a raucous Tully Gym. The match was aired on ESPN which marked the first time in program history that the Noles appeared on the main ESPN network.
W. Golf: Woad Ties School Record With 65 At Schooner
NORMAN, Okla. – Freshman Lottie Woad tied the school record with a 5 under par score of 65 and is in a tie for third place in the individual standings, and the Florida State Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings after the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Course. Playing in just her second collegiate event, Woad was 4 under par on her final three holes with one eagle and two birdies, to finish her fourth career round at 65. During the round she totaled four birdies, one eagle and 17 holes scored a par or better. She is just one stroke behind Clemson’s Chloe Holder and Crystal Wang of Illinois who carded scores of 6 under par 64.
