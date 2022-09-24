NORMAN, Okla. – Freshman Lottie Woad tied the school record with a 5 under par score of 65 and is in a tie for third place in the individual standings, and the Florida State Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings after the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Course. Playing in just her second collegiate event, Woad was 4 under par on her final three holes with one eagle and two birdies, to finish her fourth career round at 65. During the round she totaled four birdies, one eagle and 17 holes scored a par or better. She is just one stroke behind Clemson’s Chloe Holder and Crystal Wang of Illinois who carded scores of 6 under par 64.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO