Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jsugamecocksports.com
JSU To Play In UAB's GMAC Invitational on Home Course
GLENCOE – The Jacksonville State men's golf team will return to the links on a familiar tract on Monday, when they open play in UAB's GMAC Invitational at Silver Lakes. The Gamecocks will compete in the 12-team field in the event held at their home course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. UAB will host the two-day tournament on the Backbreaker and Heartbreaker courses on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Course, which will play 7,467 yards.
jsugamecocksports.com
JSU Women Return to Links At APSU Intercollegiate
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Jacksonville State women's golf team will continue play in its fall schedule on Monday, when the Gamecocks tee off in the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. The Gamecocks will return to the links for the first time since their opening tournament two weeks ago at the...
jsugamecocksports.com
Soccer Falls to Queens (N.C.) to Conclude Homestand
JACKSONVILLE – Queens (N.C.) posted a late goal in the first half and added an insurance goal in the second half to down Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Field. The Sunday outing concluded a five-match homestand for the Gamecocks as they will hit the road...
Fans headed to Talladega Superspeedway ahead of YellaWood 500
The race will take place on October 2 and for the first time, capacity is back at 100 percent for all race events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
McPherson Struts Rocks the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30th McPherson Struts will rocks the Darkhorse Saloon. McPherson Struts is coming to rock the Darkhorse Saloon Friday September 30th! Come party with them for the only night they will be in Alabama this year. Music starts around 9:30. Come hang out with your favorite Alabama Cowpunk band. This is a night you won’t want to miss!!
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Albertville man indicted for murder
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of an Albertville homicide in April 2022 has been indicted for murder. In court documents, Michael Wayne Childress was indicted on Aug. 10, his bond was set on Aug. 25 at $100,000. Childress is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Bennett. A...
Late Night Fire in Jacksonville – 1 Person Rescued
Jacksonville, AL – At approximately 11:00 pm on September 25th, the Jacksonville Fire Department and Weaver Fire Department were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Fieldstone Way. Upon arrival fire fighters found an unoccupied building fully engulfed and a second structure beginning to burn. Firefighters on scene were alerted to a person possibly still inside a camper near the fully engulfed building and initiated a rescue. The firefighters were able to enter the structure and locate the person inside and safely guide them out of the building. The victim was transported to RMC for observation and safety purposes.
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anniston Men’s Fashion Flash Mob
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm It’s More 2 Me, Inc. will take over Zinn Park. This men’s fashion flash mob is to help change the narrative for the men of color in the community. They will meet in suits at Zinn Park and share a few words then walk 2 blocks back around to the park. The walk consists of walking pass the police station (symbolic of not being arrested) and the courthouse (symbolic of not being sentenced), thus changing the narrative of their community. The organizers stated, “We are giving the media and others a new narrative.
Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE
From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
Patti LaBelle Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oxford, AL – On Sunday, October 9, 2022 Patti LaBelle will perform live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. This show will start at 7:00 pm. Beautiful simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that LaBelle is known and revered for. Patti has been featured in popular films and television programs including A Soldier’s Story, A Different World, American Horror Story, and Empire, and starred in her own TV series, Out All Night. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 Patti launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage. While she has reached the heights of success throughout her 60-plus-year career, Patti has also endured and survived personal strife. “Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…it’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.” And the world is thankful that Patti’s voice sounds so good to our ears.
Murder by the Book--A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Thursday, October 6th let you inner detective out at Hubbard’s Off Main. Join CAST for another fun Mike Stedham murder mystery at a fundraiser dinner event at Hubbard’s Off Main, in Oxford, AL. Tickets are $30 a person and include a dinner buffet and the show (directed by Dylan Hurst). Contact Hubbard’s at 256-403-0258 for reservations. Come and see if your table can figure out “who dunnit” first! Tickets are limited, so call to snag yours now!! Event begins at 6:00 pm.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Police Make Burglary, Theft, and Drug Arrests
On Thursday, September 22, Piedmont Police were notified by a business owner their business had been broken into with merchandise stolen. He was able to provide a description of the pickup truck with tag number used in the theft. Piedmont Officers discovered the truck at a local motel where they...
Comments / 0