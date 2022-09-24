ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota

Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota DNR Asking Deer Hunters to Make Wildlife Sighting Reports

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to do something for them that helps them manage wildlife. Archery deer season is open now through the end of the year, and firearm season starts on November 5th and wraps up at various times throughout the state before the end of November. While you are out in the woods driving deer or sitting in a stand, the DNR is asking that you observe and report the deer and any other wildlife spotted on the hunt.
MINNESOTA STATE
cw14online.com

VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake

TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Bayfield, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Lake Mendota#Indigenous Education#State Of Wisconsin#The Ho Chunk Nation#Uw Madison#The Office Of The Provost
KROC News

Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whbl.com

Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox

A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down

MILWAUKEE - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power. Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted...
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: Michels lags in funds and TV ads, Evers keeps after Wisconsin's abortion ban

In Wisconsin's governor's race, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers is outspending conservative challenger Tim Michels on ads about 3:1. We unpack what that means and what we know about the campaigns' finances before reports come out Tuesday. We also discuss how Republicans have rejected Evers' attempt to create a new referendum process for voters to take on the state's 1849 abortion law via a special session. We also look at the national importance of the Wisconsin midterms and the beginning of the Wisconsin Election Commission's lengthy process to review the rules for election observers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?

FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy