Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota
Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
Minnesota DNR Asking Deer Hunters to Make Wildlife Sighting Reports
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to do something for them that helps them manage wildlife. Archery deer season is open now through the end of the year, and firearm season starts on November 5th and wraps up at various times throughout the state before the end of November. While you are out in the woods driving deer or sitting in a stand, the DNR is asking that you observe and report the deer and any other wildlife spotted on the hunt.
VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake
TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
New study reveals Wisconsin is the 4th hardest state to vote in
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — In 2020, out of 50 states, Wisconsin was the 38th easiest state to cast your ballot. In the 2022 edition of Cost of Voting in America, Wisconsin fell to 47th. It is now the 4th hardest state to vote in. When it comes time to...
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
Making Calls in Southern Wisconsin Will Be a Bit Annoying Next Yearcause you a little ggravation
Soon 608 will not be the only area code in southern Wisconsin but one part of that change coming in 2023 will cause you a little aggravation. On Thursday (9/22), the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced that by the end of 2023, the 608 area code will run out of prefixes (the first three digits after the area code), according to wisn.com.
Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down
MILWAUKEE - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power. Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Capitol Notes: Michels lags in funds and TV ads, Evers keeps after Wisconsin's abortion ban
In Wisconsin's governor's race, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers is outspending conservative challenger Tim Michels on ads about 3:1. We unpack what that means and what we know about the campaigns' finances before reports come out Tuesday. We also discuss how Republicans have rejected Evers' attempt to create a new referendum process for voters to take on the state's 1849 abortion law via a special session. We also look at the national importance of the Wisconsin midterms and the beginning of the Wisconsin Election Commission's lengthy process to review the rules for election observers.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?
FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
