Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Sobs Over ‘Thelma & Louise’, Hits on Susan Sarandon And Brings Out Dogs Dressed Like Dolly Parton on Bonkers ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Episode

If you watched The Drew Barrymore Show today and thought, “Wow, what did I just watch?” You and me, both. The actress-turned-talk show host brought on Monarch star Susan Sarandon for an episode filled with emotion, flirtation, and dogs dressed like Dolly Parton. Honestly, what more can we ask for? To kick off the Drew’s News segment, the duo, along with regular co-host Ross Mathews, continued the conversation about dating younger men. While Sarandon joked, “I’m so old, they’re only younger than me,” Barrymore took the opportunity to hit on the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress. “You’re so hot!” she exclaimed. “Are you into women? Because I’m...
Deadline

‘Chernobyl’ Director Johan Renck Teams With ‘Spaceman’ Producer Michael Parets To Launch Sinestra; Firm Lands Fremantle Deal

Chernobyl director Johan Renck and Spaceman producer Michael Parets have launched a production company. Sinestra debuts with a two-year television first-look deal with Fremantle, and the pair has already set their debut TV project: an adaptation of Antoine Wilson’s novel Mouth to Mouth, which is billed as “a thrilling ride into the raucous LA art scene of the 1990s.” The book was included on President Barack Obama’s 2022 summer reading list. Renck is best known for HBO and Sky’s critically acclaimed limited series Chernobyl (HBO/Sky), which starred the likes of Jared Harris and Emily Watson, earned 10 Emmy wins and is one of...
