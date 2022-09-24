ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Pets from Puerto Rico transferred to Miami after Hurricane Fiona

Last week, over thirty dogs and cats arrived at Miami International Airport from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island. The animals, 20 dogs and 10 cats, were taken in by the Humane Society of Broward County from a rescue group in San Juan. According to the Humane Society,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

