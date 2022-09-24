Read full article on original website
Related
islandernews.com
Cat-3 storm Ian's cone shifts, parts of Miami-Dade now under Tropical Storm & Surge Watch
Overnight, Hurricane Ian became a major hurricane, now with max-125 mph winds, as it moves over western Cuba. As of 5 a.m., Ian was moving north at 12 mph and is expected to move over the Gulf where the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects further intensification. The NHC says Heavy...
islandernews.com
Ian intensifies as forecast track gets “minor eastward” change; Village to offer sandbags starting Monday afternoon
With the 11 a.m. Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the forecast cone and “track guidance” have come into better agreement during and only a minor eastward adjustment was made from the previous forecast. The NHC expects heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida...
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
Pets from Puerto Rico transferred to Miami after Hurricane Fiona
Last week, over thirty dogs and cats arrived at Miami International Airport from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island. The animals, 20 dogs and 10 cats, were taken in by the Humane Society of Broward County from a rescue group in San Juan. According to the Humane Society,...
Comments / 0