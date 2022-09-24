ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drexeldragons.com

Women's Soccer Pulls Out Stunning Win at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Casey Touey chipped a ball over the head of the keeper with 1:08 remaining as the Drexel women's soccer team stunned the UNCW Seahawks, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons run their unbeaten streak to 10 matches and are now 7-0-3 on the season and 2-0-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexeldragons.com

Women’s Tennis Wraps Appearance at Cissie Leary Invitational

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel women's tennis team finished its appearance at the Cissie Leary Invitational by facing a team made up of Delaware and Princeton players. In doubles play, the duo of Renata Lombera and Cristina Corte Gonzalez continued to wreak havoc, defeating their opponents, 7-5. In singles play, Lorie Lemongo used a pair of 6-2 sets to defeat her opponent from Princeton. Lombera, after dropping the first set, bounced back and took the second set, 6-4 and clinched her match with a 10-7 third set. Corte Gonzalez played in two one-set singles matches and won both with a 6-2 score.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexeldragons.com

Coron Scores Career-High Four Goals, Drexel Blanks Charleston, 5-0

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's soccer team made easy work of the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday afternoon, defeating them 5-0. Harrison Coron entered the game off the bench and scored four of Drexel's five goals. Coron tied two conference records with his four-goal performance on Saturday. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexeldragons.com

Men's Tennis Competes in Hofstra Invitational

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Drexel men's tennis team traveled to Hempstead, N.Y. to play in the Hofstra Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. The Dragons competed against St. John's on Saturday and Hofstra on Saturday. The Dragons were impressive in doubles play winning four of six matches. Against the Pride,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy