PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel women's tennis team finished its appearance at the Cissie Leary Invitational by facing a team made up of Delaware and Princeton players. In doubles play, the duo of Renata Lombera and Cristina Corte Gonzalez continued to wreak havoc, defeating their opponents, 7-5. In singles play, Lorie Lemongo used a pair of 6-2 sets to defeat her opponent from Princeton. Lombera, after dropping the first set, bounced back and took the second set, 6-4 and clinched her match with a 10-7 third set. Corte Gonzalez played in two one-set singles matches and won both with a 6-2 score.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO