Ford’s ‘New’ Classic F-250 Pickups Revealed, But Prepare for Sticker Shock
Following the reveal of Ford’s “new” F-250 pickup, those interested in the vehicle may end up with sticker shock the moment they see its price. According to Fox News, Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics has spent the past 10 years developing “restomods” of the Ford Bronco and International Scout. The company is now adding the fifth generation 1967 to 1972 F-250 to its roster. The company notably works on an original donor truck by removing the body from the frame. It then gives the vehicle a makeover. From there, it reinstalls on a custom chassis built by the Roadster Shop. This has with a suspension that replaces the rear leaf springs with coiler shock absorbers.
Citroen Unveils New Logo Inspired From Its Past, Teases New Concept
Citroen revealed its new brand identity and logo which is a reinterpretation of the 1919 original. The oval with the double chevron emblem will debut in a new concept before the end of the month, before finding its way into future production models starting from mid-2023. Interestingly, this is not the first time we see it, as it debuted in the side graphics of the futuristic Citroen 19_19 Concept back in 2019.
Stellantis Dealership Specializes In Offering Add-Ons That People Actually Want
When customers see a window sticker with a bunch of dealer add-ons it can be a real turn-off. One dealer in Florida, Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, offers add-ons that people actually want so much that it’s creating more brand loyalty, says owner Randy Dye. Instead of gimmicky stuff like lifetime nitrogen fills or wheel protection packages, it offers more power, more performance, and more capability.
