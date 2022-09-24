ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mokena, IL

wjol.com

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
MOKENA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 55, shot while riding bike in Avalon Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 55-year-old was biking southbound around 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the calf, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 dead after car crashes into building in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a building Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. A witness told police that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a building, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Workers trapped in elevator on silo in South Deering: officials

CHICAGO - Emergency crews are responding to reports of two workers trapped on a silo in South Deering. The workers were reportedly trapped in an exterior elevator of the silo located at 2150 East 130 Street, Chicago fire officials said in a tweet Tuesday morning. The elevator became stuck approximately...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects wanted by Chicago police for attacking, robbing CTA rider

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three male suspects who attacked a CTA passenger before taking the victim's bicycle and throwing it in front of an oncoming train. According to police, on Sept. 17 around 9:21 p.m., the three suspects approached the victim on a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man wanted for stealing items from CTA booth: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a CTA booth. According to police, on Aug. 23 around 10:30 p.m., a CTA employee at the Blue Line Homan/Kedzie stop went to assist a victim of a strong-armed robbery that had just taken place.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Long Grove's historic bridge struck by truck — again

LONG GROVE, Ill. - All we can say here is — not again. Long Grove's historic covered bridge was hit and damaged by a truck Monday afternoon. The truck involved suffered the worst of the damage. Monday’s incident makes at least 30 times a vehicle has hit the bridge....
LONG GROVE, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photo of suspect who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos of the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Sunday. At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when the offender approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
CHICAGO, IL

