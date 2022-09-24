This is tragic. When someone is incarcerated it doesn't mean murdering them , and keeping them in deplorable condition. If we had animals, and did them like this we'd be prosecuted, but these are humans, and you want to see why they're sick. It's NO excuse for this period.
I don’t know all the details behind this story but the images are horrific and I would like to know what happened ? Why is this once healthy looking man now in such awful looking condition and why wasn’t his family informed from an official from the prison and not tipped off from someone on the inside ? They deserve answers and this man appears to be in urgent need of help .
I’m. Praying for that young man nobody is perfect what if it was your love one everybody make mistakes. So stop casting stones. Nobody is without sin.
