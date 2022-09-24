ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Michelle Overstreet
2d ago

This is tragic. When someone is incarcerated it doesn't mean murdering them , and keeping them in deplorable condition. If we had animals, and did them like this we'd be prosecuted, but these are humans, and you want to see why they're sick. It's NO excuse for this period.

Malinda Trass
3d ago

I don’t know all the details behind this story but the images are horrific and I would like to know what happened ? Why is this once healthy looking man now in such awful looking condition and why wasn’t his family informed from an official from the prison and not tipped off from someone on the inside ? They deserve answers and this man appears to be in urgent need of help .

diamond
2d ago

I’m. Praying for that young man nobody is perfect what if it was your love one everybody make mistakes. So stop casting stones. Nobody is without sin.

FOX54 News

What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

ADOC: Inmate Work Stoppages Reported in Major Alabama Prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed reports of inmate work stoppages at all major prisons in the state. In a statement, ADOC says, “Controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed. The ADOC does not comment on security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff, and the public.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama

A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inmates across multiple Alabama prisons are striking and refusing to do their jobs until conditions improve. This comes after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Alabama over unsafe conditions inside the state’s male prisons. The Alabama Department of Corrections said inmates are striking...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers seeking information in homicide case

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identity or arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Dontez Garrett. On Sept. 25 around 8:00 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week. Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Principal Jeremon Woods announced officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for making the threat. He says the suspect doesn't go to the school. ORIGINAL: More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
PRICHARD, AL
wbrc.com

CrimeStoppers offers advice to hit-and-run victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Adam Ayers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Adam Ayers, who Marshals say could be in the Daphne area. Adam Lee Ayers is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
DAPHNE, AL

