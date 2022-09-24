Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
The best CFB team in Virginia, according to the ESPN FPI: James Madison
The top-rated football program in Virginia, per the ESPN Football Power Index, isn’t either of the ACC schools, UVA or Virginia Tech. It’s James Madison, which sits at 65 in the FPI after the Dukes’ 32-28 win at Appalachian State on Saturday. The FPI projects JMU (3-0)...
breezejmu.org
JMU beats App State in three sets for second time in as many days
In its second match of the weekend, JMU volleyball once again swept App State in just three sets on Saturday (25-20, 25-14, 25-23). The second match between the Dukes and Mountaineers went similarly to their first on Friday. Junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led the Dukes in kills for the second time this weekend, notching 12 Saturday. Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis and freshman outside hitter Brenya Reid were right behind Veldman with 11 kills each, each besting their Friday performances. Davis had 10 kills while Reid had nine the night before.
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half against App State
BOONE, N.C. — If there was a team that needed to get out of a first half, it’s JMU. This first half hasn’t been nearly what the Dukes wanted out of the gate. Being down 28-10 at halftime, there are a lot of issues that need fixing. Meanwhile, App State is feeling quite comfortable on the field.
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…JMU
Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
breezejmu.org
JMU overcomes 25-point deficit to beat App State, 32-28
BOONE, N.C. — Rap music reverberated across Kidd Brewer Stadium before nearly every JMU offensive play. Chants of “App!” “State!” bounced off each side of “The Rock,” as the stadium’s also called, in a visceral echo as the Mountaineer faithful pointed toward the sky.
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey extends win streak, downs No. 20 Duke 4-2
The Dukes extended their win streak to five Sunday, taking down their third ranked opponent of the year in No. 20 Duke, 4-2. This brings JMU to 7-3 on the season and drops the Blue Devils to 4-6. The Blue Devils outshot JMU 3-0 in the first quarter and with...
breezejmu.org
Volleyball sweeps App State 3-0 in Sun Belt opener
History repeated itself Friday night in Godwin Hall, as JMU volleyball rekindled a rivalry with Appalachian State. Ten years ago, the Dukes welcomed the Mountaineers to Harrisonburg and took away the 3-0 victory. JMU did the same on Friday, sweeping the visitors and earning its first victory in the Sun Belt Conference.
breezejmu.org
JMU women’s golf finishes fifth at Lady Paladin Invitational
JMU women’s golf continued its fall season with a fifth place finish out of 18 teams at the Lady Paladin Invitational this past weekend. Freshman Maria Atwood led the Dukes with a 218-stroke performance — 2-over-par 216 over three rounds — and finished tied for 11th out of 95 other golfers.
RELATED PEOPLE
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball picks up first Sun Belt win over App State
JMU volleyball opened Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State on Friday, coming back home for the first time in six games. The Dukes picked up a three-set sweep, defeating the Mountaineers 3-0.
places.travel
Three Days of Family Fun in Boone, North Carolina
If you’re seeking a long weekend getaway with your family, there’s no better destination than Boone, North Carolina. A town deeply steeped in American history, having recently celebrated its 150th birthday, Boone is home to the captivating Blue Ridge Mountains and historical tales of American frontiersman Daniel Boone. Explore the town on foot, where the downtown features a variety of restaurants, historic sites, and endless shopping. In the Boone area’s great outdoors, hike the Appalachian Trail, kayak the many rivers running through the area, or swim in the cool mountain water. From off-the-beaten-path adventures to the town’s sights, the possibilities are endless for family fun.
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
ourdavie.com
Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up
As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
WHSV
Missing Person: Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
Johnson City Press
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
Comments / 0