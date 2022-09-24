Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: B1G Home Opener vs Michigan
1 – The Hawkeyes host No. 4/4 Michigan on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It is the ninth time in the Kirk Ferentz era that Iowa has hosted a top five team in Iowa City. Iowa is 5-3 against top five opponents in Kinnick under Ferentz, including winning five of its last six games. One of those wins came against No. 2 Michigan in 2016 – a 14-13 victory.
hawkeyesports.com
Merriweather, Taylor Earn B1G Weekly Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor and senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather have earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors following Iowa’s 27-10 road win at Rutgers. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office, with Taylor earning special teams recognition and Merriweather sharing the defensive honor.
hawkeyesports.com
Wesneski, McGuire Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two University of Iowa field hockey student-athletes earned Big Ten Conference weekly recognition on Monday, it was announced by the league office. Wesneski is the Offensive Player of the Week, while McGuire is the Defensive Player of the Week. The duo earned the distinction after...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Down St. Thomas, 13-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team defeated St. Thomas University, 13-10, on Sunday at Pearl Field in a 10-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee again, with a new arm in the circle for innings one through nine. Fifth-year pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Down Simpson, 22-0, in Fall Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa softball defeated Simpson College, 22-0, on Saturday at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. Junior transfer Maren Judisch got the start for the Hawkeyes in the circle. She got through the first inning unscathed after allowing the first two Storm hitters on-base. In the second inning Simpson loaded the bases but Judsich was able to shut the door to keep the score, 0-0.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
