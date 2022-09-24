New TikTok challenge prompts FDA warning, experts give parents advice for social media use

Read full article on original website
Missoula Midtown Association shares first draft of master plan
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Midtown is a non profit organization that focuses on the development of the midtown sector of Missoula, stretching from Southgate Mall, all the way to Fort Missoula. Midtown started their masterplan in 2019, and have been developing it since, focusing on sustaining recreation areas and businesses...
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
UM homecoming parade return a huge success, kicks off upcoming fall events
MISSOULA, Mont. - The event that many have been waiting for, the University of Montana welcomed back their homecoming. This year with a new route starting off at the Missoula County Fair Grounds and marching down to the Dornblaser fields. Even with a new route, in Griz fashion, it drew...
Missoula County looking to hire more staff for possible Election Day registration
MISSOULA, Mont. - "The Missoula County Elections Office is looking to recruit additional election aides to staff the Nov. 8 federal general in the event that Election Day registration will be available. While the state law passed in 2021 prohibiting Election Day registration remains under legal review, the office seeks...
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
Montana vs Portland State First Half Highlights
Check out some of the highlights from the first half in Montana's homecoming football game hosting Portland State. Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State. The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State
The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Portland State could not have scripted a better opening to the game as the Vikings pooched the opening kickoff...
