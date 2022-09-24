Read full article on original website
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
American dominance in the Presidents Cup continues. Team USA rolled to an early win over the International Team on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, marking their ninth-straight win at the biennial event. The Americans now hold a 12-1-1 overall record, and have never lost in the United States.
Presidents Cup 2022: Angry Americans can't plan on a Sunday cruise anymore
CHARLOTTE — They said it six times. So, we have to believe them. The American team left Quail Hollow Club Saturday night “pissed off.” And they had reason to be. Leading 8-2 after the first two days of the 14th Presidents Cup, the U.S. looked like it would waltz to its ninth straight victory over the International team. A strong effort on Saturday and Uncle Sam’s dozen likely could have had it sewn up early in Sunday’s singles competition. Instead, the Internationals, led by fiery youngster Tom Kim, showed some fight, the Americans failed to respond and a potential eight-point lead was cut in half, 11-7. Now the U.S. has a battle on its hands.
Presidents Cup 2022: This story from Max Homa will have you feeling extra happy he went 4-0 at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE — There was plenty of success to go around Quail Hollow for the American team this past week, and Max Homa in particular seized the moment in his Presidents Cup debut. He went 3-0 in his pairs session, then staged a terrific late comeback to defeat International firebrand Tom Kim in singles.
Presidents Cup 2022: Veteran caddie Joe Skovron is enjoying the Tom Kim ride along with everyone else
CHARLOTTE — Joe Skovron only met Joohyung “Tom” Kim a week ago Friday. But within a week, the former caddie to Rickie Fowler knew he was looking at one of the most colorful stars to emerge on the PGA Tour in some time. Skovron and Fowler parted...
Presidents Cup 2022: Scottie Scheffler hit a shank off the face of the Earth
This was the year of Scottie Scheffler. He won four times (highlighted by a breakthrough at the Masters), finished runner-up four times (including a shot out of a playoff at the U.S. Open), and became the World No. 1 player. But this is golf, a sport that routinely makes the best occasionally look like … well, look like weekend hacks.
Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed. Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour. It had eight rookies asked to play a new format before 40,000 flag-waving fans chanting for the home team. And the Internationals have never won on American soil since these lopsided matches began in 1994. No matter.
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies
After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
Danielle Kang lost in a playoff but still pulled off the most inspirational story of the weekend
It was Danielle Kang’s brother who broke the news in June. At the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, Alex Kang posted on Instagram that his sister was playing with a spinal tumor. Until then fans understood the 29-year-old LPGA veteran was suffering from back pain, but it wasn’t until that post that they knew the seriousness of the problem. She made the cut that week, finishing T-63, then stepped away from the game to undergo treatment.
