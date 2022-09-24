Read full article on original website
Nintendo Explains The Legend Of Zelda’s Tears For The Kingdom Naming Confusion
The long-awaited prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a title, and Nintendo has shed some light on it. Nintendo has announced that the next Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, many players of the popular Nintendo series wondered if “Tears” related to actual tears or to the act of tearing something apart. After all, either one might make sense within the framework of the game.
Dragons In The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Are Impressive, But The Game’s Infamous Bugs Are Just As Memorable
A Skyrim player has discovered a dragon seemingly buried up to its neck in the earth, which is very unusual. So naturally, many players will be concerned that Bethesda’s upcoming entry in the long-running RPG series, The Elder Scrolls 6, will suffer from the same bugs that plagued the studio’s past efforts. However, the fact that players are still discovering oddities after nearly 11 years is grounds for concern, even if some of these discoveries are pretty funny.
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
More And More Edgerunners-Related Content Is Being Added By Modders To The Cyberpunk 2077 Game
Since its anime counterpart Edgerunners debuted, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a resurgence in popularity, reaching over one million players per day over the past week. Even though it has already had an official crossover with the anime spin-off, modders are going the extra mile to incorporate even more of the Edgerunners into the game world of Night City.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Skyrim Mod Brings Back Creepy Bug Fixed by Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has plenty of mods that aim to "fix" things players deem insufficient in the game, and this week, it gained another to restore a creepy bug that'd been in place for a while. This mod called "Mannaquins Move" was released in response to an update from Bethesda that patched out a bug where mannequins in the game would sometimes come to life. Players apparently thought that was a neat enough occurrence to warrant a mod that reversed the fix.
A Player Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reenacts An Event From One Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Trailers
A player in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community recreated a scenario from one of the teasers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo‘s desert island life sim has proven to be a varied way for gamers to express themselves, as well as a terrific way to pay respect to other properties.
You Can Get The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Until September 26
Until September 26, gamers can try out one of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s levels in a time-limited trial, which is available for download now from the Koei Tecmo website. This year’s Tokyo Game Show is currently underway, and many major Japanese publishers have hosted their own live streams to showcase some of the most anticipated titles of the next year. Koei Tecmo is one of these publishers; they recently demonstrated some in-engine gameplay of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja’s upcoming game, which is expected to release in the first half of 2023.
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
The First-Person Mod Arrives For Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel’s Spider-Man was developed by Insomniac Games, and it was universally praised for being a superb simulation of what it would be like to swing through New York City as a friendly neighborhood… you know. The game was originally played from a third-person perspective, which makes sense to prevent motion sickness; but, a fantastic-looking mod may soon allow players to experience the most faithful recreation yet of what it would be like to play as Spider-Man.
The Director Of Sonic Frontiers Suggests That Super Sonic Form Could Be Required To Defeat More Powerful Foes
According to a recent interview with Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto, the blue hedgehog may need to resort to his trademark Super Sonic form to defeat certain foes in the future game. The release date for Sonic Frontiers, the next game in the series, is November 8, 2022. Sonic, the...
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
News About The Trailer And Launch Date For Final Fantasy 16 Released By Producer
It doesn’t look like we’ll be waiting too long for a new look at Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy is widely regarded as one of the best action role-playing games (JRPGs) of all time, and as such is one of the most popular series in the history of video games.
One Bloodborne Player Has Extensively Recreated The Game’s Yharnam Using The Game’s Creative Mode And Shaders
One Bloodborne supporter took it upon themselves to build an enormous Minecraft version of the city of Yharnam. The fans of Minecraft can be remarkable in terms of their epic creations in the game. Fans often use the game to express their imagination and see how far they can push their constructions. Players are also familiar with bringing in elements from other games, such as the whole Pokémon map that one fan built in Minecraft.
Rennala Is A Difficult Boss In Elden Ring, But A Player With An Immensely Powerful Build Can Beat Her With Only A Few Blows
A player of the Elden Ring uploaded a video demonstrating their extreme build, which allows them to destroy Rennala in a few blows. Elden Ring enables players to extensively modify their play style, from class to weapon to stats. As demonstrated by a recent video, some of the more seasoned fans have created builds that are so powerful that they can easily defeat bosses.
HoYoverse, The Studio Behind The Genshin Impact Video Game, Has Unveiled Five New Banners In Anticipation Of The Game’s Imminent 3.1 Updates
According to information released during today’s September 16 Special Program live, three new banners are planned for Phase One of 3.1. This features Candace, a four-star figure whose drop rate in the Twilight Arbiter and Ballad In Goblet event desires will be significantly increased. Two five-star characters have also...
Some Clever Elden Ring Player Has Caught Themself On Camera Employing The Cheese Tactic On Malenia, The Game’s Hardest Boss, And Uploaded The Video For All To See
A gamer has revealed a clever method for bypassing Elden Ring‘s toughest boss, Melania, Blade of Miquela. Elden Ring is perhaps the biggest release of the year, having received several acclaims for its exciting gameplay, dynamic open environment, and fierce bosses. The Elden Ring, on the other hand, has a large fanbase because of its extensive lore and storyline, which features a large cast of people with interesting histories.
A Modder Changed Leon Kennedy From Resident Evil 2 To Cloud Strife From Final Fantasy 7, As Well As Aerith To Ada And Sephiroth To Mr. X
An ambitious crossover mod for Resident Evil 2 incorporates characters from Final Fantasy 7 so that Tifa can save Cloud from a monstrous Sephiroth. Resident Evil 2 and Final Fantasy 7 are both cherished classics that have received well-reviewed remakes in recent years. Part two, titled Final Fantasy Rebirth, will be released in late 2023 as part of the ongoing Final Fantasy 7 remake.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
