ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tcnjathletics.com

Men's Soccer Falls to Ramapo in NJAC Opener

EWING, N.J. - The TCNJ men's soccer team lost a physical, intense matchup in its NJAC opener to Ramapo by a score of 1-0 on Saturday. Trailing by a goal at the end of the first half, the Lions were gifted an opportunity early in the second half when Roadrunners goalkeeper Matthew Wilcox was given a straight red card for tackling Justin Dominique well outside the box on a breakaway.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
tcnjathletics.com

No. 16 Field Hockey Defeated by No. 4 Sea Gulls

EWING, N.J. – The No. 16 TCNJ field hockey team fell to No. 4 Salisbury, 2-1, narrowly losing yet another hard-fought ranked matchup at home on Saturday afternoon. The Lions (3-4) were led by Rayhanah Ahmed, who made her return after a two-game absence. The sophomore scored TCNJ's lone goal of the game and led the team with three shots and two on goal.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy