EWING, N.J. - The TCNJ men's soccer team lost a physical, intense matchup in its NJAC opener to Ramapo by a score of 1-0 on Saturday. Trailing by a goal at the end of the first half, the Lions were gifted an opportunity early in the second half when Roadrunners goalkeeper Matthew Wilcox was given a straight red card for tackling Justin Dominique well outside the box on a breakaway.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO