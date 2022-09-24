Read full article on original website
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Angela Stanford named Solheim Cup assistant captain
Angela Stanford was named an assistant captain for the 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup team on Tuesday. Captain Stacy Lewis previously
GOLF・
