Here are 4 goals for the Phils' last road trip
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies plan to pop champagne bottles somewhere during their upcoming 10-game road trip through Chicago, Washington and Houston. But besides a party celebrating...
Dunning to have surgery for nagging hip injury
ARLINGTON -- Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip, general manager Chris Young announced on Saturday. Both Dunning and Young said it was something that had been bothering the 27-year-old throughout the season and possibly prevented him from being...
Twins excited for what Buxton can do in full season
MINNEAPOLIS -- All Byron Buxton wanted for this season was to play healthy -- and even knowing for much of the year that surgery was an inevitable conclusion, he still did everything he could to battle alongside his team, sometimes going through four-plus hours of preparation before games to ensure that he could play.
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
Bryant done for '22: 'Totally excited for next year'
DENVER -- Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant acknowledged Saturday that returning from a right foot injury for a few late-season games is not "in the cards." The first season of a seven-year, $182 million contract saw Bryant, 30, appear in just 42 games, with a back injury costing him much of the first half. Then came the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot after the All-Star break. Bryant last played on July 31. He finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road) and 14 RBIs.
Suarez's solid outing backed by two superstars
MINNEAPOLIS -- Left-hander José Suarez turned it around after consecutive subpar outings with a strong start against the Twins and was backed by a familiar duo, as superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both had big days at the plate. Suarez debuted a new slider and allowed two runs...
Phils see versions of Harper, Domínguez needed for final push
PHILADELPHIA -- It's not always easy to maintain perspective this time of year -- especially when it comes to a Phillies team pushing for its first postseason appearance since 2011. That task became even more difficult following an ugly performance like the one the Phils turned in Saturday afternoon in...
Otto impresses Rangers in tough matchup
ARLINGTON -- It wasn’t Glenn Otto’s final start of his rookie season, but if it was the beginning of an early audition for the 2023 rotation, the right-hander put himself in good position. In Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Cleveland, Otto put together 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball...
Dodgers hope May can be ready for NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers’ pitching staff suffered another major blow Saturday as the team placed right-hander Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, with low back tightness. Though the Dodgers are listing it as a back injury, manager Dave Roberts said the injury is...
For starters: Cubs' rotation thriving down the stretch
PITTSBURGH -- The Cubs' rotation has quietly ranked among the best in baseball over the past two-plus months. Look no further than the starting pitching ERA leaderboard during the second half. Four of the top five teams with the best rotation ERA since the All-Star break are ticketed for the...
Playoff-hopeful Phils 'locked in' for season-ending 10-game trip
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday doesn't have to be the Phillies' final Citizens Bank Park moment in 2022. They can come back here. They can change it. They lost to the Braves in 11 innings on Sunday, 8-7, to drop their final home game of the season. The Phillies' magic number to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2011 is eight with 10 games to play. If the Phils go just 5-5 the rest of the way to finish 88-74, the Brewers need to go 7-2 to finish 89-73 to knock Philadelphia from the third NL Wild Card spot.
Feeling 'fine,' Goldy looking to get bat going again
LOS ANGELES -- Back on Aug. 25, a day when Paul Goldschmidt crafted a three-hit, two-homer, five-RBI-day to pull within one long ball of leading the National League in the top three major offensive categories, the Cardinals star slugger swatted away Triple Crown talk like it was some sort of hanging curveball in his wheelhouse.
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title
ARLINGTON -- There’s been so much focus on how young the Guardians' roster is this season. So along with a typical champagne celebration, what’s more fitting than a pizza party for a young club that just clinched the American League Central?. Oscar Gonzalez and Cal Quantrill were bringing...
D-backs decide to end Bumgarner's season
PHOENIX -- The D-backs closed out the home part of their schedule Sunday afternoon as they fell, 3-2, to the Giants, but the news of the day came before the game started when Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner would not pitch again this year. Bumgarner, 33,...
Rays' next game at Trop: postseason -- or next season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays allowed four home runs and mustered little offense of their own as they lost their regular-season home finale to the Blue Jays, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon. • Box score. The question now, as they embark on a nine-game road trip to finish their regular-season schedule,...
Cubs' farm may have fix for lack of first base power
PITTSBURGH -- There was a period of time last season when Frank Schwindel capitalized on his moment of opportunity with an elite level of production. It did not ease the sting of the trade that sent long-time first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees, but it at least gave Cubs fans a cult hero to rally around.
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros' key weapon in playoffs
BALTIMORE -- The Astros have a starting rotation filled with pitchers that are peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez leading the rotation, the Astros are set up nicely for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
