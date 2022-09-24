ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
theregistrysocal.com

Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price

Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is Stuck in the 1950's

He actually believes in that old motto, Truth, Justice, and the American Way. The American way, at least in the 1950's as portrayed in Superman comics and the TV show, meant the rule of law rather than allowing crooks to run amuck. Back then, that was an ethos in which we all believed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Crenshaw High alumni garner support for future of school

LOS ANGELES — Crenshaw High School is a staple in the community, but its future is uncertain. Alumnus Noel Grigsby and Alumni Association President Tyrone Nance gathered other alumni, staff and teachers to garner support and increase low enrollment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless

Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#La County Board
Fox News

LA County prosecutor accuses George Gascón of retaliating against critics: 'I'm not backing down'

A Los Angeles County prosecutor said Monday he was effectively demoted from his position after publicly criticizing progressive District Attorney George Gascón. "This past Thursday, I was informed, without any prior notice, that I was being transferred from my current position as the assistant head deputy district attorney in the Long Beach courthouse to be a non-supervisory trial deputy at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse," Jason Lustig told host Julie Banderas on "America's Newsroom."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris threatens to close park

LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the...
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement agencies join forces to combat street racing, take overs

IRWINDALE, Calif. — LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva met with numerous law enforcement agencies to discuss the dangers and alternatives for street racing and takeovers. The president of Irwindale Speedway urged street racers to come to his facility to seek their thrills safely. One mom, Lili Trujillo Puckett, also...
IRWINDALE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances

While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
MALIBU, CA
FOX40

Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate

(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff.  Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed

A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did not meet state standards. The beach is just south of Torrance and north of Palos Verdes.Sampling is done daily, and the beach will remain closed until two consecutive test results indicate that bacteria levels meet health standards.Beach areas under warning due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards include Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, 40th Street extension and Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach and Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street.
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy