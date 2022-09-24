As with any game, we go into the week with a lot of predictions for how things are going to turn out. It’s the nature of the business that we are in. I for one, thought that this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars was going to be a blowout. I figured the Ducks would continue to roll, coming off of a big BYU victory, and put it on the Cougars in Pullman. Others figured that Washington State would keep things close and give the Ducks a run for their money. I’m not sure anyone predicted this outcome,...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO