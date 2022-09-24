Read full article on original website
Related
Officials In Oregon-Washington State Game Getting Crushed Over Controversial Decision
Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game. In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix This Saturday Night
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had a performance for the ages this Saturday night on the Palouse. The Ducks trailed 34-22 with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter. One of the Cougars' scores came on a pick-six from Nix. However, the veteran transfer never lost composure. No. 15 Oregon scored 21...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
UW's Ulofoshio Likely Won't Return to Play Before November
Husky cornerback Mishael Powell has been ruled out for a second consecutive week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 takeaways from Oregon’s wild and miraculous win against Washington State
As with any game, we go into the week with a lot of predictions for how things are going to turn out. It’s the nature of the business that we are in. I for one, thought that this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars was going to be a blowout. I figured the Ducks would continue to roll, coming off of a big BYU victory, and put it on the Cougars in Pullman. Others figured that Washington State would keep things close and give the Ducks a run for their money. I’m not sure anyone predicted this outcome,...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to ACC suspending referee for blown call
The ACC will reportedly suspend a side judge for a pivotal blown offsides call in last week’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish victory over the Cal-Berkeley Golden Bears. “According to sources, ACC has suspended side judge from last Saturday Cal at Notre Dame who called Cal for being offside on this play,” Bernstein wrote. “ACC apologized to Cal for error and admitted was [a] bad call. As of now, they don’t plan on making public acknowledgment of error and punishment.”
How will Oregon fix its red zone struggles vs Washington State
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning explains how the Ducks are working to fix their first-half struggles in the red zone vs. Washington State.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Pac-12’s touching fallen player tribute
The Oregon Ducks suffered a tragic loss just before the start of the 2022 season when tight end Spencer Webb passed away at the age of 22 after a rock climbing accident. And as the Pac-12 conference season kicks off conference play this weekend, the entire conference is coming together for a touching tribute.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Boise State brings back familiar face as new OC
The Boise State Broncos had an extremely disappointing performance on Friday against the UTEP Miners, losing 27-10 and falling to 2-2. This surprising loss led to a significant coaching change within the program on Saturday. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos relieved current offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties...
Updated betting odds for No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0) begins week five as a 16.5-point favorite over Stanford (1-2, 0-2) after an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Washington State Cougars (3-1, 0-1). On Saturday, Bo Nix and Troy Franklin connected on a 50-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead late in the game before...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible AP Poll mistake
There aren’t many college football fans or media members who would rank the North Carolina Tar Heels ahead of the unbeaten North Carolina State Wolfpack, especially after the Tar Heels lost to the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the weekend. That’s exactly what Arkansas Razorbacks beat writer Thomas Murphy did on this week’s AP Poll, but it looks like it was a mistake.
