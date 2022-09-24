ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from Oregon’s wild and miraculous win against Washington State

As with any game, we go into the week with a lot of predictions for how things are going to turn out. It’s the nature of the business that we are in. I for one, thought that this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars was going to be a blowout. I figured the Ducks would continue to roll, coming off of a big BYU victory, and put it on the Cougars in Pullman. Others figured that Washington State would keep things close and give the Ducks a run for their money. I’m not sure anyone predicted this outcome,...
CFB world reacts to ACC suspending referee for blown call

The ACC will reportedly suspend a side judge for a pivotal blown offsides call in last week’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish victory over the Cal-Berkeley Golden Bears. “According to sources, ACC has suspended side judge from last Saturday Cal at Notre Dame who called Cal for being offside on this play,” Bernstein wrote. “ACC apologized to Cal for error and admitted was [a] bad call. As of now, they don’t plan on making public acknowledgment of error and punishment.”
CFB world reacts to Pac-12’s touching fallen player tribute

The Oregon Ducks suffered a tragic loss just before the start of the 2022 season when tight end Spencer Webb passed away at the age of 22 after a rock climbing accident. And as the Pac-12 conference season kicks off conference play this weekend, the entire conference is coming together for a touching tribute.
Boise State brings back familiar face as new OC

The Boise State Broncos had an extremely disappointing performance on Friday against the UTEP Miners, losing 27-10 and falling to 2-2. This surprising loss led to a significant coaching change within the program on Saturday. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos relieved current offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties...
Updated betting odds for No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0) begins week five as a 16.5-point favorite over Stanford (1-2, 0-2) after an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Washington State Cougars (3-1, 0-1). On Saturday, Bo Nix and Troy Franklin connected on a 50-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead late in the game before...
College football world reacts to horrible AP Poll mistake

There aren’t many college football fans or media members who would rank the North Carolina Tar Heels ahead of the unbeaten North Carolina State Wolfpack, especially after the Tar Heels lost to the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the weekend. That’s exactly what Arkansas Razorbacks beat writer Thomas Murphy did on this week’s AP Poll, but it looks like it was a mistake.
