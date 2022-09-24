HONOLULU (KITV)- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K-9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line. The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for 3 days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.

