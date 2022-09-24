Read full article on original website
KITV.com
6 snorkelers rescued in waters off Kahe Point Bach Park in West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Six snorkelers had to be rescued in waters off of Leeward Oahu on Monday. Crews with Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to Kahe Point Beach Park just after 10 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall
A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
6 visitors rescued by first responders on west side
HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning first responders were dispatched to Kahe Point Beach Park where six snorkelers were apparently in distress, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Four of the snorkelers were adults and the other were two children who got caught in the currents and were being pushed offshore. That’s when a bystander […]
KITV.com
Kapolei woman, 27, identified as victim in deadly fall at Luakaha Falls
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei. Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
Missing Hawaii diver’s body found in Kaneohe Bay
The body of a missing diver was found 30 feet below the ocean's surface according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
KITV.com
Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
“Swillauea”
In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Raised crosswalks coming to various Oahu neighborhoods in effort to improve safety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, another round of raised crosswalks are being constructed in neighborhoods across Oahu. The new project will start in Kailua along Kailua Road. Officials said raised crosswalks are meant to slow down cars and make areas like school zones are safer for pedestrians. Crews will start...
Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who fell more than 40 feet at Luakaha Falls Trail on Thursday has died from her injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirms. First responders say the 30-year-old was unconscious when they got to the scene. They administered advanced life support, and she was airlifted...
KITV.com
Ka'a'awa K-9 rescue facing obstacles
HONOLULU (KITV)- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K-9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line. The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for 3 days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.
KITV.com
Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents attend 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action. A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KITV.com
HART Board receives update on rail trial run phase
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) board received an update on the full-scale trial running phase of the rail project. The trial run phase checks all parts of the system, trains, stations, operating personnel, even emergency scenarios, and the tests must meet a certain working percentage during a 30-day window.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
KITV.com
Woman dies after fall at Luakaha Falls | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman in her 30s died after falling 40 to 50 feet from the Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu, Thursday afternoon. Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called out to the area just off Nuuanu Pali Drive around 12:15 p.m.
