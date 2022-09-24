ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Fifa 23 review – EA’s final Fifa game bows out gracefully

They think it’s all over … The football sim series that has graced the gaming charts every year since its launch in 1993 is about to face the final whistle, thanks to a licensing tussle with Fifa. Next year, Electronic Arts will be revealing its annoyingly named replacement, EA Sports FC, but for now, we get to run out on to this heavily branded pitch one last time.
