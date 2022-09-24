Read full article on original website
Related
Fifa 23 review – EA’s final Fifa game bows out gracefully
They think it’s all over … The football sim series that has graced the gaming charts every year since its launch in 1993 is about to face the final whistle, thanks to a licensing tussle with Fifa. Next year, Electronic Arts will be revealing its annoyingly named replacement, EA Sports FC, but for now, we get to run out on to this heavily branded pitch one last time.
FIFA・
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s World Cup hopes hit by Germany game omission
Gareth Southgate has cast doubt over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s World Cup hopes by leaving the defender out of England’s Nations League fixture against Germany
Soccer-Southgate says he is 'right person' to lead England into World Cup
Sept 25 (Reuters) - England manager Gareth Southgate, under fire after a disappointing Nations League campaign, said he is nonetheless "the right person" to take the team into this year's World Cup in Qatar.
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0