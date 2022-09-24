Read full article on original website
Related
'I was pretty pissed off': Justin Thomas responds to Si Woo Kim shushing the crowd at the 2022 Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim went out first in the Sunday singles matches at the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the pair of The Players champions didn’t disappoint. Thomas held a 2-up lead at the turn but started to leak a little oil on the...
theScore
U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time
The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
Presidents Cup 2022: Jordan Spieth leads Team USA to 9th straight win
American dominance in the Presidents Cup continues. Team USA rolled to an early win over the International Team on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, marking their ninth-straight win at the biennial event. The Americans now hold a 12-1-1 overall record, and have never lost in the United States.
Presidents Cup Saturday four-ball picks, predictions: Can Internationals cut into American lead?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Internationals earned two major points on Saturday morning after splitting the foursomes session on Day 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup. That said, they still trail by six. The Americans hold a commanding 10-4 lead entering Saturday afternoon’s four-ball session and have their best two...
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Breaking down Sunday's singles pairings at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE — Writers, delete your leads. On an afternoon when the Americans seemed certain to close out the Presidents Cup, the International team staged an unlikely late rally, highlighted by heroics from Tom Kim and Cam Davis, to turn a rout into something more intriguing. The 11-7 score falls into that mythical four-point deficit zone that produced such unforgettable Ryder Cup comebacks at Brookline in 1999 and Medinah in 2012, when the winning team trailed 10-6 heading into Sunday. It's not likely that we'll see an American collapse, or an International "Quail Mary," but now, at the very least, it's possible.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 4 on Sunday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has suddenly turned competitive as the International team ran through Day 3 at Quail Hollow and now finds itself within arm's reach of the heavily favored United States. With a score of 11-7, the U.S. is still well positioned to reach 15.5 points and raise its ninth straight Presidents Cup; however, Sunday singles will feel a touch sweatier.
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup
A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Golf-U.S. win Presidents Cup as Internationals go down fighting
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States clinched their ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday when Olympic champion Xander Schauffele beat Canada's Corey Conners 1-up in the singles to register the winning point against the Internationals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup recaps: Led by Tom Kim, Internationals pull within four points
This thing ain't over yet. While the Americans still lead this 14th Presidents Cup by a comfortable margin, the Internationals are still alive after taking Saturday afternoon's fourballs session, 3-1, and closing the gap to 11-7 entering Sunday singles. Tom Kim, the 20-year-old rookie from South Korea, and another rookie,...
Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
Bleacher Report
USA's Frances Tiafoe Seals Team World's 1st Win over Team Europe in 2022 Laver Cup
Team World has clinched the 2022 Laver Cup with a 13-8 win over Team Europe thanks to a singles win by Frances Tiafoe on Sunday. Tiafoe outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 win, leading to an exuberant celebration from his teammates:. The team competition features six of...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: The clubs Team USA used to win at Quail Hollow
As solid a win as the U.S. produced in its 17½-12½ victory over the International team at the Presidents Cup, the equipment side produced an even more lopsided score, at least as it pertained to what was in the bags of the U.S. squad. Titleist had the most...
Comments / 0