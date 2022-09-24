Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike in West and Central Africa
Dakar — A 48-hour strike by air traffic controllers in West and Central Africa has been suspended, their union said Saturday. The strike, which started Friday, has disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports Saturday. The Union of Air Traffic Controllers’ Unions (USYCAA),...
Voice of America
Protesters Block Part of South Africa’s Longest Highway
Cape Town — South African protesters angry over water shortages shut down part of the country's longest highway with rock barricades and burning tires. Police described the situation in Ventersburg in the Free State province as volatile. The rural town is a popular refueling and resting place for motorists and truckers travelling on the N1 highway, which stretches from Cape Town in the south to the Beit Bridge border post with Zimbabwe in the north.
Voice of America
Storm Fiona Ravages Canada's East Coast, Causing 'Terrifying' Destruction
STEPHENVILLE, NEWFOUNDLAND — Powerful storm Fiona ripped into eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, knocking down trees and powerlines, and reducing many homes on the coast to "just a pile of rubble in the ocean." The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the center of the...
Voice of America
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea, Says South
Tokyo — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, extending what has already been a record-breaking number of North Korean launches this year. South Korea’s defense ministry said the North fired a short-range ballistic missile from the...
Voice of America
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
Voice of America
Tehran Rebukes Britain, Norway Over Commentary on Protests
Iran has rebuked Britain and Norway over what it claimed was interference and hostile news coverage of the extensive unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, the semi-official IRNA news agency said Sunday.
Voice of America
US Sanctions Iranian Cargo Plane for Export Violation
The U.S. Department of Commerce Monday cited a fourth Iranian cargo plane for flying into Russia, adding it to a list of planes believed to be in violation of U.S. sanctions against Russia. The U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement that the cargo plane belongs to Saha Airlines,...
Voice of America
Wang: China’s Reunification Key to Peace in Taiwan Strait
United Nations — China’s foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that only when China is “completely reunified” can there be “enduring peace” across the Taiwan Strait. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of...
Voice of America
Road Turns Into ‘Swimming Pool’ as Rains Batter India
Rain lashed satellite cities around the Indian capital, September 24, 2022, turning roads into swimming pools and causing havoc for vehicles and pedestrians. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Powerful Typhoon Hits North Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
MANILA — A powerful typhoon slammed into the northeastern Philippines on Sunday and was barreling across the main Luzon island toward the capital in a densely populated path where thousands have been evacuated to safety. Typhoon Noru hit the coastal town of Burdeos on Polillo Island in Quezon province...
Voice of America
Though Lauded Abroad, Japan’s Abe Leaves Complicated Legacy at Home
TOKYO — Hundreds of foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Tuesday’s state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a reflection of his broad popularity overseas. But Abe, who was assassinated in July, leaves a more divided legacy at home. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, won respect,...
Voice of America
Demonstrations in Solidarity With Iranian Women Held Around the Globe
Iranians took to the streets for a ninth consecutive night Sunday to protest the death earlier this month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police. Other protests, being held in solidarity with Iranian women, have taken place around the globe, in such cities as Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Istanbul, Madrid, New York and Paris, among others.
Voice of America
Deadly Diseases Rise as War Limits Vaccinations in Ethiopia
Deadly diseases like measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia’s Tigray area. Vaccination rates have fallen sharply there during the almost two-year-long civil war. The percentage of children receiving usual vaccinations has fallen below 10 percent this year, data from the Tigray Health Bureau shows....
Voice of America
US Asks UN Rights Council to Debate China Rights Abuses
The United States on Monday called on the U.N. Human Rights Council to organize a debate on rights violations in China's Xinjiang region, following a report warning of possible crimes against humanity. Washington presented the first-ever draft resolution to the top U.N. rights body focused on China, asking it to...
Voice of America
Poverty and Inflation: Egypt's Economy Hit by Global Turmoil
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Stores are selling winter clothes from last season in the middle of summer. Repair shops lack spare parts for appliances. There's a waiting list to buy a new car. Egypt, a country of more than 103 million people, is running low on foreign currency...
Voice of America
Iran Protests Flare for 10th Night as Tensions With West Grow
Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police. At least 41 people have been killed as Iran has heavily deployed...
Voice of America
NASA Scraps Tuesday Artemis Moon Launch Due to Storm
Washington — NASA has called off the scheduled Tuesday launch of its historic uncrewed mission to the moon due to a tropical storm that is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida. After two previously canceled launch attempts, NASA is weighing returning the Artemis 1 mission rocket to its...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 25
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11 p.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defense systems from the United States, Reuters reported. It...
Voice of America
US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More
Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
Voice of America
Survey Finds Ukrainian Refugees Eager to Work but Need Help
Geneva — A report by UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, says Ukrainian refugees in Europe are eager to work but need help to do so. The report, "Lives on Hold: Intentions and Perspectives of Refugees from Ukraine," is based on responses gathered in August and September from 4,800 Ukrainians across Europe.
