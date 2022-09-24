Cape Town — South African protesters angry over water shortages shut down part of the country's longest highway with rock barricades and burning tires. Police described the situation in Ventersburg in the Free State province as volatile. The rural town is a popular refueling and resting place for motorists and truckers travelling on the N1 highway, which stretches from Cape Town in the south to the Beit Bridge border post with Zimbabwe in the north.

