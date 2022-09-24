Read full article on original website
Related
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Joyce finishes Joseph Parker to cap off relentless display and claim interim WBO heavyweight title
On Saturday night in Manchester, Joe Joyce was unfazed, undeterred and unrelenting as he marched through Joseph Parker’s offence, defence and resilience to knock out the New Zealander in the 11th round and claim the vacant interim WBO heavyweight title.There have been criticisms of Joyce’s speed, movement and creativity since the Olympic silver medalist turned pro, but the Briton has compiled a 15-0 (14 KOs) unbeaten record by playing to his strengths, and that was exactly what he did against Parker in this enthralling main-event contest at the AO Arena.At 37, Joyce has time against him in his quest to...
BoxingNews24.com
Mayweather warns Pacquiao: you’ll get “a$$ whooped again”
By Allan Fox: Retired stars Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr went at it in front of the media today in Japan. It seemed a little odd, and the 45-year-old Mayweather and 43-year-old Pacquiao would just happen to meet in Japan. Mayweather has been out of the ring in terms...
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul hit with defamation lawsuit after claiming Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing pay off judges
Boxing star and influencer Jake Paul is reportedly being sued by the top promotion in the industry, Matchroom Boxing, for over five figures after claiming the company paid off a judge involved in two notable title fights recently. After obtaining court documents, TMZ Sports reported on Friday that boxing’s “Problem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Report: Eddie Hearn files $100M defamation lawsuit against Jake Paul after fight fixing allegations
Eddie Hearn has a potentially expensive reminder for Jake Paul to watch what he says. TMZ reported that Hearn filed a lawsuit on Friday, accusing Paul of defamation following Paul’s recent comments claiming that judge Glenn Feldman “is getting paid money” to score bouts in favor of Hearn’s fighters, namely Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua. The Matchroom Boxing promoter threatened legal action earlier this week and is now suing Paul to the tune of over $100 million in damages according to Hearn’s attorney, Frank Salzano.
Bleacher Report
Floyd Mayweather Says He Won't Fight Manny Pacquiao, Explains Retirement
Floyd Mayweather Jr. reaffirmed his intention to remain retired and shut the door on a rematch with Manny Pacquiao in the process. Following his second-round TKO of Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition Sunday, the undefeated legend explained he was happy to walk away from the sport on his terms. He contrasted his exit with that of Pacquiao as well, arguing that "boxing retired Manny."
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
Bleacher Report
UFC Legend Cris Cyborg Beats Simone Silva via Unanimous Decision in Boxing Debut
In her professional boxing debut, MMA legend Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision at Athletico Paranaense Arena in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil, on Sunday night. The eight-round match was the co-main event of Fight Music Show 2, and the promotion's middleweight championship was on the line. Cyborg...
UFC・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Set for Exhibition Fight in Dubai on Nov. 13
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the ring for another exhibition match. The Global Titans promotion announced on Monday that Mayweather will take on YouTube star Deji on Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Deji posted an eight-minute video announcing the bout on his YouTube channel, which has 10.7 million subscribers.
BBC
Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Briton's granite chin sees him through to 11th-round knockout
Britain's Joe Joyce walked through the best New Zealander Joseph Parker had to offer to knock out his rival in the 11th round of a thrilling fight in Manchester. The heavyweights went toe-to-toe in a back and forth contest before a stunning left hook landed flush on the chin of Parker.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Sick from Food Poisoning, Braun Strowman Fills In at Events
Drew McIntyre was able to make it through his segment with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on Friday Night SmackDown while dealing with food poisoning. Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, McIntyre is "very ill" and had to be pulled from house shows this weekend but "gutted his way" through Friday's television show.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Comments / 0