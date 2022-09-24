ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
The Independent

Joe Joyce finishes Joseph Parker to cap off relentless display and claim interim WBO heavyweight title

On Saturday night in Manchester, Joe Joyce was unfazed, undeterred and unrelenting as he marched through Joseph Parker’s offence, defence and resilience to knock out the New Zealander in the 11th round and claim the vacant interim WBO heavyweight title.There have been criticisms of Joyce’s speed, movement and creativity since the Olympic silver medalist turned pro, but the Briton has compiled a 15-0 (14 KOs) unbeaten record by playing to his strengths, and that was exactly what he did against Parker in this enthralling main-event contest at the AO Arena.At 37, Joyce has time against him in his quest to...
BoxingNews24.com

Mayweather warns Pacquiao: you’ll get “a$$ whooped again”

By Allan Fox: Retired stars Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr went at it in front of the media today in Japan. It seemed a little odd, and the 45-year-old Mayweather and 43-year-old Pacquiao would just happen to meet in Japan. Mayweather has been out of the ring in terms...
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
MMA Fighting

Report: Eddie Hearn files $100M defamation lawsuit against Jake Paul after fight fixing allegations

Eddie Hearn has a potentially expensive reminder for Jake Paul to watch what he says. TMZ reported that Hearn filed a lawsuit on Friday, accusing Paul of defamation following Paul’s recent comments claiming that judge Glenn Feldman “is getting paid money” to score bouts in favor of Hearn’s fighters, namely Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua. The Matchroom Boxing promoter threatened legal action earlier this week and is now suing Paul to the tune of over $100 million in damages according to Hearn’s attorney, Frank Salzano.
Bleacher Report

Floyd Mayweather Says He Won't Fight Manny Pacquiao, Explains Retirement

Floyd Mayweather Jr. reaffirmed his intention to remain retired and shut the door on a rematch with Manny Pacquiao in the process. Following his second-round TKO of Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition Sunday, the undefeated legend explained he was happy to walk away from the sport on his terms. He contrasted his exit with that of Pacquiao as well, arguing that "boxing retired Manny."
Bleacher Report

UFC Legend Cris Cyborg Beats Simone Silva via Unanimous Decision in Boxing Debut

In her professional boxing debut, MMA legend Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision at Athletico Paranaense Arena in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil, on Sunday night. The eight-round match was the co-main event of Fight Music Show 2, and the promotion's middleweight championship was on the line. Cyborg...
Bleacher Report

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Set for Exhibition Fight in Dubai on Nov. 13

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the ring for another exhibition match. The Global Titans promotion announced on Monday that Mayweather will take on YouTube star Deji on Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Deji posted an eight-minute video announcing the bout on his YouTube channel, which has 10.7 million subscribers.
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Sick from Food Poisoning, Braun Strowman Fills In at Events

Drew McIntyre was able to make it through his segment with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on Friday Night SmackDown while dealing with food poisoning. Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, McIntyre is "very ill" and had to be pulled from house shows this weekend but "gutted his way" through Friday's television show.
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”

Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
