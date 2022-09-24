ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

John G
3d ago

Joey is proposing a huge tax hike this December you think it's expensive now get your tents ready democrats, any vote for any democrat anywhere is a vote for destruction

WESH

Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Rosen Hotels offering discount rates for Hurricane Ian evacuees

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts is offering discount rates to help those who are evacuating because of the storm. Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rate. The company is offering discount rates for those who may need to...
ORLANDO, FL
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Tuesday morning, Ian remained on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Brevard County. All Brevard Public...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida shelters available to those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian steadily marches on Florida, counties are opening public shelters for those in need. The Osceola County Special Needs Shelter will open on Tuesday, September 27, at 2 p.m. at the Council on Aging, located at 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, FL 34744. Osceola County’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Uber to give free rides to approved hurricane shelters

Uber announced it will cover round-trip rides, up to $30 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter. Details here on how to redeem a free round trip, up to $30 each way. 1. Open your app. 2. Tap “Account” on the bottom right. 3. Tap Wallet.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors

A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Orlando woman helps English learners drop their accent

ORLANDO, Fla — A Central Florida woman made it her business to help English learning Hispanics to lose their accent. Voice actress Cindi Huppel is using her talents to help others. Huppel first started her accent reduction class back in 2006. She got the idea for her business based...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE

