John G
3d ago
Joey is proposing a huge tax hike this December you think it's expensive now get your tents ready democrats, any vote for any democrat anywhere is a vote for destruction
WESH
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
Florida Schools Shut Down Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Public schools, state colleges and universities in some areas are closing this week as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Education website indicated most closures planned as of Monday morning were in the Tampa Bay area, as the storm’s track was projected
WESH
Shoppers rush to Central Florida stores as some supplies run out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Louis Smith was happy to find water along with some other items popular with shoppers who are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Generators and the gasoline cans used to keep them running for a few days are going fast. But water has been in the highest demand.
Bay News 9
Rosen Hotels offering discount rates for Hurricane Ian evacuees
ORLANDO, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts is offering discount rates to help those who are evacuating because of the storm. Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rate. The company is offering discount rates for those who may need to...
WRAL
Duke Energy: Crews will not leave the Carolinas for Florida
Duke Energy said crews will not leave the Carolinas for Florida. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Florida Hurricane Ian Watches, Warning, And School Closure Update
This afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane this evening and continues to rapidly intensify ahead of its impact to
Central Floridians fill sandbags as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Across Central Florida, residents are preparing for Hurricane Ian as its path continues to threaten our area. On Saturday, at Downey Park in Orange County, residents were lined up ready to fill sandbags in preparation for Ian’s arrival. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Tuesday morning, Ian remained on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Brevard County. All Brevard Public...
WESH
Central Florida shelters available to those in need
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian steadily marches on Florida, counties are opening public shelters for those in need. The Osceola County Special Needs Shelter will open on Tuesday, September 27, at 2 p.m. at the Council on Aging, located at 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, FL 34744. Osceola County’s...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Bay News 9
Uber to give free rides to approved hurricane shelters
Uber announced it will cover round-trip rides, up to $30 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter. Details here on how to redeem a free round trip, up to $30 each way. 1. Open your app. 2. Tap “Account” on the bottom right. 3. Tap Wallet.
Bay News 9
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors
A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
Bay News 9
Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek
The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
