The best photos from the final match of Roger Federer's incredible career

It wasn’t the way Roger Federer wanted to end his 20-time Grand Slam singles title career, but it was still an emotional night on Friday as Federer played his final professional match.

After winning the first set, Federer and doubles partner Rafael Nadal — who spent most of their careers as rivals — fell in a tiebreaker to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in Federer’s lone match at the Laver Cup in London.

Federer ranks second all-time in ATP wins, and his retirement certainly marks the end of an era for the sport of tennis. After the match, Federer was honored on the court by both the fellow members of Team Europe and the opposing team.

Here were the best photos from the emotional evening.