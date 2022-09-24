ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The best photos from the final match of Roger Federer's incredible career

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAGNb_0i8BE2Me00

It wasn’t the way Roger Federer wanted to end his 20-time Grand Slam singles title career, but it was still an emotional night on Friday as Federer played his final professional match.

After winning the first set, Federer and doubles partner Rafael Nadal — who spent most of their careers as rivals — fell in a tiebreaker to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in Federer’s lone match at the Laver Cup in London.

Federer ranks second all-time in ATP wins, and his retirement certainly marks the end of an era for the sport of tennis. After the match, Federer was honored on the court by both the fellow members of Team Europe and the opposing team.

Here were the best photos from the emotional evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DunS5_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SI4v_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEgKo_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4br8oN_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFkml_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMFQ1_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfGQb_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RuEA_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNAut_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zS0z_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zhwe_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SauYM_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATJtv_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kP1UP_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMPrv_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnfXS_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJefQ_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nE0o7_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRvl1_0i8BE2Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2Ony_0i8BE2Me00

