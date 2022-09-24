ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran teases new Pokemon-themed song Celestial

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M2GZ_0i8BDwIw00

Ed Sheeran announced a new partnership with The Pokemon Company on Twitter, but where their first collaboration ended in a Pokemon GO concert, Sheeran has written a brand-new, Pokemon-themed song called “Celestial” this time. Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial” will release in full on Sept. 29, 2022, and the singer gave fans a brief teaser of a few lines on his YouTube channel.

The brief “Celestial” snippet features Sheeran lying in a bed of Pokemon plushies, including a massive Lapras that we’re absolutely not jealous of (we are), while he sings about feeling like he’s flying with the stars a million miles from Earth. Presumably, it’s Pokemon, or a specific Pokemon, responsible for these magical feels, though the clip naturally stops short of giving anything away.

Pokemon has no shortage of celestial critters, from the legendary wish-giver Jirachi to the alien lifeform Deoxys and several others besides. Sheeran is a particular fan of 2011’s Pokemon Black and White and tweeted about his love for the games. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest games in the mainline series, set to launch on Nov. 18, 2022, it could simply be a celebration of The Pokemon Company’s storied franchise.

It looks like there might be even more Pokemon to celebrate soon as well, as signs point to Detective Pikachu 2 being alive and well after three years of silence.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!

Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy