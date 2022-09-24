Visitors to the National Gallery will be able to pay “as much or as little as they like” on Friday evenings for the run of a Lucian Freud exhibition as part of a new scheme responding to the cost-of-living crisis, the gallery has announced.The Pay What You Wish scheme, the first of its kind at the National Gallery, will be valid for the run of the Credit Suisse – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition, which opens on October 1, and the scheme will be for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays.Tickets for the exhibition can be booked in advance...

