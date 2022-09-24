Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Company Wants To Build Giant Floating Ring City In The Center Of Dubai
In case you haven’t noticed, architects in the Middle East really seem to hate normal cities. The way they are so flat and spacious doesn’t seem to appeal, and so designers are hard at work coming up with new innovations to combat this pressing problem. Earlier this year...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Ground broke on what could be the next world's tallest timber tower
Construction firms from Japan and Australia have started work on a 182-meter-high skyscraper in central Sydney in a collaboration to build what will be the world's tallest hybrid-timber building using an eco-friendly wood product. In a company statement, Tokyo-based Obayashi Corp. and Sydney-based Built Pty Ltd. said they plan to...
Opposites Attract? Modern Design Collides With an Old-Timey Farmstead at This Bonkers $8.6 Million UK Manse
One property, two very different architectural styles. When Robin Lee Architecture was called upon to overhaul a home in Hampshire, England, the final result was a residence where modern and historic spaces collide. Instead of trying to merge the old with the new, the team decided to design the property in three distinct parts. A linking hallway connects what was once a 17th-century farmhouse to an adjacent new-build addition and a 19th-century barn that stands out in stark contrast thanks to its all-black facade. If you’ve got £7.5 million ($8.6 million) to burn, the rather unique UK dwelling can be yours. Nestled within 20...
Forests, antiques and circles: All the trends from the London Design Festival 2022
It is now September and the chances are you’re feeling the change of seasons. There’s a seemingly perpetual percussion of rain, leaves are starting to crunch underfoot, and as we spend more time curled up indoors, our thoughts naturally turn to our homes.In pertinent and exciting news, the LondonDesign Festival (LDF) is back. Between 17-25 September, the festival celebrates the city as a design capital, promoting creativity and “drawing in the country’s greatest thinkers, practitioners, retailers, and educators to deliver an unmissable celebration of design”. It’s like fashion week for interior design, inspiration abounds from the exhibitions, installations, and showrooms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis
Visitors to the National Gallery will be able to pay “as much or as little as they like” on Friday evenings for the run of a Lucian Freud exhibition as part of a new scheme responding to the cost-of-living crisis, the gallery has announced.The Pay What You Wish scheme, the first of its kind at the National Gallery, will be valid for the run of the Credit Suisse – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition, which opens on October 1, and the scheme will be for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays.Tickets for the exhibition can be booked in advance...
A UK Aviation Start-Up Just Completed Its First eVTOL Flight
Vertical Aerospace last weekend flew its full-scale demonstrator model. The UK company said the VX4 eVTOL briefly took off over the ground with a pilot. The company claims the tethered flight makes it the first “British company to start flight tests with a new aircraft in over 20 years.” The flight-testing program is expected to continue for several years. Different stages of flight, including flying at higher altitudes and transitioning from vertical to forward flight, will be part of the process. Vertical hopes to have the aircraft certified by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the EU’s EASA by 2025....
Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish Design Luggage for Away
Away is continuing its designer partnerships series for a second year with a new batch of talent. The direct-to-consumer luggage company has teamed up with Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish on limited-edition designs. Each label applied its aesthetic signatures to two key Away items, each designing a large carry-on and...
Tree Hugger
This Renovated Micro-Apartment Is Inspired by Japanese Taverns
From Paris to New York, in many big cities all over the world, small living spaces are the norm, rather than the exception, thanks to lack of space in a denser urban environment, rising housing costs, and even more practical reasons like the inherent geographic constraints of the landscape. Of...
Comments / 0