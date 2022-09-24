ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Dine around the world without leaving Greater Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rachel Leah Blumenthal is food editor forBoston Magazine. Her writing has taken her to restaurants all around Boston -- while her personal travels have taken her around the world, to destinations including Thailand. The latter has fueled her most recent foodie obsession, Thai cooking. Authentic Thai...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New MBTA video shows sparks flying on Green Line at Park Street in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is sharing video of a Sept. 11 incident that led to sparks and smoke at Boston's Park Street Station. The new video, released at the request of 5 Investigates shows the aftermath of what happened when overhead wires fell onto the Green Line tracks at Park Street.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Final 'Open Streets Boston' event of year held on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON — The final "Open Streets Boston" event of the year was held Saturday along a stretch of Dorchester Avenue. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the two-mile section of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard was closed to vehicle traffic. The street closure allowed people to...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Mass and Cass sees growing number of homeless encampments

Months after the January clearing of homeless encampments at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to by locals as “Mass and Cass” — the intersection is starting to see a returning population of unhoused people. Howard Koh, professor at the...
BOSTON, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested

Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA

