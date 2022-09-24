Read full article on original website
RIZIN ‘gave him a script’ - Sonnen says Mayweather will only make $8M for exhibition bout
At this point in his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr. can choose to do whatever he wants. And that’s what the 45-year-old undefeated boxing star has done so far by signing up for a boxing exhibition match against former title challenger Mikuru Asakura this weekend under Rizin. And true to...
Hey Not the Face! 01: Comparing Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou’s contract situations
Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.
