Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was injured during a police chase on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly beating dog with pole in Walmart parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly beating a dog at a Walmart parking lot. Police said they responded to Walmart on E. I-240 Service Road shortly after 11 p.m. on September 22. Police said witnesses told them Robert Gilley was...
Family thanks Lexington police officer who assisted when their infant wasn't breathing
Lexington, Okla. (KOKH) — A family say they are grateful for a quick thinking Lexington police officer who helped save their baby's life. Police say a family was speeding through downtown Lexington. Tonight, they say they are thankful for the officer that pulled them over. Lt. Kean Allison says...
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
Oklahoma Children's Hospital doctor warns against participating in 'sleepy chicken' trend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent TikTok challenge called "sleepy chicken" encourages people to cook chicken in acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, the ingredients in Nyquil and other cold medicines. Doctors with OU Health are strongly encouraging people not to participate in the trend. Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki said when a...
Stillwater Regional Airport expanding services and accommodations
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Regional Airport is expanding services and accommodations for travelers. Starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the larger CRJ-700 aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW). The new planes also offer passengers new amenities like premium seat upgrades and in-flight entertainment.
