Edmond, OK

KTUL

Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
KTUL

Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater Regional Airport expanding services and accommodations

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Regional Airport is expanding services and accommodations for travelers. Starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the larger CRJ-700 aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW). The new planes also offer passengers new amenities like premium seat upgrades and in-flight entertainment.
STILLWATER, OK

