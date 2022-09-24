When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather.

Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don’t usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.

Did you know that the Smoky Mountains Website has a Fall Foliage Prediction Map?

This map is a prediction of when and where you can experience the best fall foliage in each state.

And yes there is a map for Louisiana Click here to view.

So if you are all about spotting the beautiful leaves falling off the trees then this is the perfect map for you to keep an eye on.

Now, I am going to share a few photos of the map but this is just a prediction. I would recommend keeping checking the original map to see if there are any changes.

As you can see in the photo below this is what Louisiana will look like on September 26, 2022. Not much fall foliage around this state…yet.

September 26 Fall Foliage Map

Via Smoky Mountains Website

This photo is from the map of Louisiana on Oct 31, 2022. Now, this is what I am talking about when they say perfect fall weather.

October 31, 2022 Fall Foliage Map

via Smoky Mountains Website

As you can see Louisiana is one of the last states to experience total fall weather but didn’t we kind of expect that?

Personally, I can’t wait for cooler weather to arrive in the state. I like to be cool but not cold so fall is the perfect season for me and for my wardrobe as well. Here is to hoping that fall comes soon than later here in Louisiana.