ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2wfW_0i8B6VRv00

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather.

Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don’t usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.

Did you know that the Smoky Mountains Website has a Fall Foliage Prediction Map?

This map is a prediction of when and where you can experience the best fall foliage in each state.

And yes there is a map for Louisiana Click here to view.

So if you are all about spotting the beautiful leaves falling off the trees then this is the perfect map for you to keep an eye on.

Now, I am going to share a few photos of the map but this is just a prediction. I would recommend keeping checking the original map to see if there are any changes.

As you can see in the photo below this is what Louisiana will look like on September 26, 2022. Not much fall foliage around this state…yet.

September 26 Fall Foliage Map

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDeqM_0i8B6VRv00
Via Smoky Mountains Website

This photo is from the map of Louisiana on Oct 31, 2022. Now, this is what I am talking about when they say perfect fall weather.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

October 31, 2022 Fall Foliage Map

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MM7P6_0i8B6VRv00
via Smoky Mountains Website

As you can see Louisiana is one of the last states to experience total fall weather but didn’t we kind of expect that?

Personally, I can’t wait for cooler weather to arrive in the state. I like to be cool but not cold so fall is the perfect season for me and for my wardrobe as well. Here is to hoping that fall comes soon than later here in Louisiana.

Comments / 3

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana

I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Hurricane Ian Update – September 26

No appreciable change to the forecast track or other variables. Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before entering the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. It is currently forecast to make landfall along the Florida panhandle or upper Florida peninsula Thursday night. Confidence: There is normal confidence...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

A sunny and windy Tuesday and tracking IAN

Hurricane Ian is over 100 miles south of the Dry Tortugas. It is moving north at about 12mph and that is expected to continue today. It is expected to turn to the north-northeast tonight and Wednesday at a slightly slower speed. The center of Ian is expected to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, pass west of the Florida Keys later today, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some strengthening is expected later today after Ian emerges over the southeastern Gulf. It is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Hot Weather#Smoky Mountains#Will Fall Arrive#Cooler Temps#Laborday#Louisiana Click
brproud.com

Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana

Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

LDAF announces Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana opportunity

Today, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced an upcoming opportunity to participate in the Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana. The LDAF will work in partnership with high school agriculture teachers to offer beekeeping apprenticeship projects to high school agriculture students. Through the Apprenticeship Project...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy