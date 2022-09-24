Douglas County man accused of double-homicide pleads not guilty

Read full article on original website
KRDO
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
Affidavit: Custody dispute led to fatal shooting of Arvada police officer
A newly released arrest affidavit says a 31-year-old man accused of killing an Arvada police officer told investigators he didn't know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting. Sonny Almanza faces charges in the Sept. 11 murder of 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff.The arrest papers say police were called to a home in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue at about 2 a.m. because of a custody fight over two children. Someone called to say the mother of those children was intoxicated as she was on her way to pick them up. She had allegedly broken up with Almanza two weeks earlier. Officers showed up and were talking with the mother when a fight broke out. Police say that's when Almanza fired a rifle. Almanza said he thought he was shooting at a relative of the mother but instead hit Vakoff. Almanza is facing several charges that include first-degree murder.Vakoff had been with the Arvada Police Department since 2017.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
KRDO
Man arrested in Colorado Springs deadly double stabbing, charged with mother’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of one of two victims in a deadly stabbing. On Sept. 22, at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. At the scene, CSPD says officers found two adults in need of immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries.
Aurora police make an arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Aurora police arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Geyler Najera was being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after his 2009 Honda Pilot fatally struck a man who was crossing East Colfax Avenue around 2:25 a.m., police said.
KKTV
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department heard gunshots while performing a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday. Officers then identified the source of the gunshots to be a nightclub on the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard. At least one business and one vehicle...
coloradosun.com
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling dies
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home in Golden on Saturday evening. The county sheriff’s office announced Snelling’s death in a news release on Sunday. The office didn’t share more details. Snelling had served as undersheriff since 2015. “I know that Bruce loved his...
Suspect in deadly Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 1 still hospitalized
A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old son
A woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son and abandoning his body on a trail near Las Vegas will face her sentence this fall, according to a KLAS report. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez will be handed her sentence on Nov. 16 after pleading guilty on Sept. 1 to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm, KLAS says after obtaining court documents.
CBS News
Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti
A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up
It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
Step-Mother Dies Suddenly And Father Convicted In Disappearance Of Colorado 6-Year-Old
6-year-old Aarone Thompson lived in the 16500 block of East Kepner Place in Aurora Colorado, with her father, Aaron Thompson, and his girlfriend, Shely Mary Lowe (also known as Shelley Marie Lowe).
Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust
A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a Highlands Ranch home after a police pursuit.
2 men shot, 1 dead after shooting in Aurora parking lot
One man is dead after a shooting in Aurora overnight, the Aurora Police Department said in a press release. At about 1:35 a.m., Sunday, Aurora Police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road. Officers found two men, a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old, both shot multiple times. They were both transported to local hospitals, where the 44-year-old died from his injuries a short time later. The 52-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
Ma Kaing suspects request interpreters, joint hearings
The suspects in community leader Ma Kaing's death were in court today.Four people were arrested in Kaing's death last month and, in today's hearing, all four requested interpreters and joint hearings.The court set a preliminary hearing and proof presumption hearing for Dec. 2. The judge is still deciding on the combined joint hearing request.Kaing was killed in July while unloading groceries outside her apartment.She was hit with a stray bullet and four suspects, Pa Reh, 20; Nu Ra Ah La, 22; and Lu Reh, 22; and Swa Bay, 19, were arrested about a month later.They're facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop
Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
