🏐 Tigers fall in five at Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday (Sept. 24) at Missouri Western, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 7-15. The Tigers (6-8, 1-5 MIAA) led the way in kills, service aces and blocks, but the Griffons (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) built enough of an edge in offense to take the match.
⛳ Monarchs finish second at Hoisington Invite
BARTON COUNTY - The TMP-Marian girls placed three in the top-10 and finish in second place at the Hoisington Invitational at Lake Barton Golf Club. The Monarchs shot a 214 in the nine-hole event and finished 25 strokes in back of the host Cardinals. Ashley Hipp led the Monarchs with...
1972 graduate excited for Fort Hays State homecoming
Nelson Krueger, a 1972 graduate of Fort Hays State University, looks forward to attending FHSU Homecoming in just a few short weeks as he says the weekend events evoke warm memories and nostalgia. During the annual celebration, Nelson will be inducted into the university’s Half Century Club for having graduated...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Sep 26, 2022)
Tiger Talk from Monday, September 26, 2022 with Fort Hays State football coach Chris Brown and player guest Tyler Cummings. Tiger Talk airs live on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) from Big Smoke Barbecue at noon.
Scholarships top $320,000 for FHSU business students
More than 270 student scholarships exceeding $320,000 were awarded to Fort Hays State University business and entrepreneurship students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The awards, announced at the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship awards ceremony Thursday afternoon in the FHSU Memorial Union Ballroom, were presented to on-campus and online students.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Two-Vehicle Crash in Nodaway County Injures Barnard Driver
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Barnard man was treated for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Maryville Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as 66-year old Richard Schafer was northbound on US 71, 7 miles south of Maryville. Schafer was following another vehicle at a slow rate of speed with his hazard lights activated. A16-year old female driver, also from Barnard, failed to yield to the slow-moving vehicle and struck the rear of Schafer’s vehicle.
Kan. woman hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Atchison County. A 2019 Kia Soul 4-door driven by Jefferson Brooks, Jr., 44, Wichita, was eastbound on Atchison Street and entered the intersection at 9th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Kia collided...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Media Tour shares university story across region
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Fort Hays State University president Tisa Mason and chief communications officer Scott Cason share details of the upcoming FHSU Media Tour. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Zuniga named executive director at Sunflower Diversified
GREAT BEND — Shelby Zuniga has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties. Sunflower serves children and adults with developmental disabilities and delays...
Kansas man hospitalized after truck rollover accident
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shiloh J. Tomlinson, 49, LaCrosse, was northbound on U.S. 281 three miles north of Russell. The truck tires dropped off into the...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan
A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport. The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt. The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6...
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Arts Council prepares next exhibitions
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Arts Council executive director Brenda Meder stops by to share the latest from the council.
Hays USD 489 school board to hear update on bond bidding process
The Hays school board will meet with representatives of Nabholtz Construction to discuss the bond bidding process and other items related to the bond projects at its meeting at 6:30 tonight at the Rockwell Administration Center. Nabholtz is the construction manager at-risk on the bond projects. The main project under...
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling
ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
Kansas man accused of theft involving $3700 in sports cards
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged theft. Just before Noon on Thursday officers responded to Walmart at 1920 U.S.73 in Atchison to investigate a theft in progress, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 28-year-old Tong Yang as he was leaving the...
Platte City Man Arrested ON Drug Charge Saturday Night
A Platte City man is facing a felony drug charge after being arrested by the Highway Patrol Saturday night. According to the arrest report, 55-year-old Platte City resident Stanford G. Barton was arrested at 6:25 P.M. Saturday in Holt County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana, driving while suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
