ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers fall in five at Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday (Sept. 24) at Missouri Western, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 7-15. The Tigers (6-8, 1-5 MIAA) led the way in kills, service aces and blocks, but the Griffons (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) built enough of an edge in offense to take the match.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ Monarchs finish second at Hoisington Invite

BARTON COUNTY - The TMP-Marian girls placed three in the top-10 and finish in second place at the Hoisington Invitational at Lake Barton Golf Club. The Monarchs shot a 214 in the nine-hole event and finished 25 strokes in back of the host Cardinals. Ashley Hipp led the Monarchs with...
HOISINGTON, KS
Hays Post

1972 graduate excited for Fort Hays State homecoming

Nelson Krueger, a 1972 graduate of Fort Hays State University, looks forward to attending FHSU Homecoming in just a few short weeks as he says the weekend events evoke warm memories and nostalgia. During the annual celebration, Nelson will be inducted into the university’s Half Century Club for having graduated...
HAYS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Missouri State#Missouri Western#Athletics#Soccer#Sports#Fhsu Athletics Maryville#Tigers#Bearcat
Hays Post

Scholarships top $320,000 for FHSU business students

More than 270 student scholarships exceeding $320,000 were awarded to Fort Hays State University business and entrepreneurship students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The awards, announced at the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship awards ceremony Thursday afternoon in the FHSU Memorial Union Ballroom, were presented to on-campus and online students.
HAYS, KS
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Nodaway County Injures Barnard Driver

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Barnard man was treated for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Maryville Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as 66-year old Richard Schafer was northbound on US 71, 7 miles south of Maryville. Schafer was following another vehicle at a slow rate of speed with his hazard lights activated. A16-year old female driver, also from Barnard, failed to yield to the slow-moving vehicle and struck the rear of Schafer’s vehicle.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Sports
City
Maryville, MO
City
Hays, KS
Hays Post

Zuniga named executive director at Sunflower Diversified

GREAT BEND — Shelby Zuniga has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties. Sunflower serves children and adults with developmental disabilities and delays...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man hospitalized after truck rollover accident

RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shiloh J. Tomlinson, 49, LaCrosse, was northbound on U.S. 281 three miles north of Russell. The truck tires dropped off into the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan

A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport. The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt. The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6...
TRENTON, MO
Hays Post

Hays USD 489 school board to hear update on bond bidding process

The Hays school board will meet with representatives of Nabholtz Construction to discuss the bond bidding process and other items related to the bond projects at its meeting at 6:30 tonight at the Rockwell Administration Center. Nabholtz is the construction manager at-risk on the bond projects. The main project under...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling

ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of theft involving $3700 in sports cards

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged theft. Just before Noon on Thursday officers responded to Walmart at 1920 U.S.73 in Atchison to investigate a theft in progress, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 28-year-old Tong Yang as he was leaving the...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Man Arrested ON Drug Charge Saturday Night

A Platte City man is facing a felony drug charge after being arrested by the Highway Patrol Saturday night. According to the arrest report, 55-year-old Platte City resident Stanford G. Barton was arrested at 6:25 P.M. Saturday in Holt County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana, driving while suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
PLATTE CITY, MO
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy