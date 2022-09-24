ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
Phys.org

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
Sam H Arnold

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
Smithonian

Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use

Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
Cheryl E Preston

African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War

Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
Saurabh

Thousands of Nazis fled after WWII and settled under false names in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. An untold history of the United States government's Nazi-hunting program suggests that American intelligence authorities built a safe refuge in the United States for Nazis and their collaborators after World War II. It describes decades of confrontations, often secret, with other governments over war criminals here and abroad.
deseret.com

Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people

Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
The Hill

A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation

Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
goodmorningamerica.com

Faith Friday: Celebrating Rosh Hashanah

What to know about 'rainbow' fentanyl as schools announce plans to fight growing crisis. Amid an ongoing fentanyl crisis across the United States, officials are warning about a "new method" being used to illicitly market the drug to children and young people. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning...
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles III: The challenges that lie ahead for the monarch

Filling in the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II would be challenging for any royal family member but given the new king’s old age and controversies, is he really up for the task? From working in a modern where people have started questioning the place of constitutional monarchy to family feuds, King Charles III may have a lot to do to steer The Firm in the direction it needs to go.
