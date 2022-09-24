Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Lost Fragment Of A Dead Sea Scroll Was Just Discovered — In A Montana Living Room
The tiny papyrus fragment is 2,700 years old and is one of just three so far discovered from the First Temple Period. A lost fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found in an unlikely place — Montana. For almost 60 years, it hung in the home of an American woman who’d acquired the treasure during a trip to Israel.
Phys.org
Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
MedicalXpress
New research provides theory on why women stopped menstruating upon arrival at Nazi death camps
The horrific toll of the Holocaust, with its crimes against humanity amid the state-sponsored mass murder campaign that killed six million Jews and millions of others during World War II, has been scrutinized in numerous academic studies, books, films, and other works over decades. But one aspect of the extreme...
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
Phys.org
Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
Archaeologists at the University of Oxford's School of Archaeology have used satellite imagery to identify and map more than 350 monumental hunting structures known as "kites" across northern Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq—most of which had never been previously documented. Led by Dr. Michael Fradley, a team of researchers...
International Business Times
King Charles, Camilla's Alleged Son Wants To 'Build Relationship' With Harry And Meghan
A man in Australia who claims to be a love child of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla says he "very much" welcomes the opportunity to meet with Prince Harry if the royal were open to it. In an interview with 7News.com.au, Simon Dorante-Day — who has long claimed...
Smithonian
Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use
Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War
Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
Thousands of Nazis fled after WWII and settled under false names in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. An untold history of the United States government's Nazi-hunting program suggests that American intelligence authorities built a safe refuge in the United States for Nazis and their collaborators after World War II. It describes decades of confrontations, often secret, with other governments over war criminals here and abroad.
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
King Charles faces battle to win over UK black community
Queen Elizabeth II's death earlier this month prompted a flood of tributes -- but not from everyone. That claim saw the queen promise to investigate but prompted an outright rejection from Harry's brother William.
deseret.com
Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people
Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation
Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
scitechdaily.com
Ancient DNA Reveals Comprehensive Genomic History of the “Cradle of Civilization”
A comprehensive genomic history of the so-called “Southern Arc,” a region spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia and long considered to be the “cradle of Western civilization,” is presented across three new scientific studies by Iosif Lazaridis, David Reich, and colleagues. In the analysis, which examined...
goodmorningamerica.com
Faith Friday: Celebrating Rosh Hashanah
What to know about 'rainbow' fentanyl as schools announce plans to fight growing crisis. Amid an ongoing fentanyl crisis across the United States, officials are warning about a "new method" being used to illicitly market the drug to children and young people. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning...
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles III: The challenges that lie ahead for the monarch
Filling in the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II would be challenging for any royal family member but given the new king’s old age and controversies, is he really up for the task? From working in a modern where people have started questioning the place of constitutional monarchy to family feuds, King Charles III may have a lot to do to steer The Firm in the direction it needs to go.
U.K.・
Queen Elizabeth II Barbie Dolls Sell for Hundreds Following Her Death
As the U.K. mourns Queen Elizabeth II — who died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne — memorabilia bearing her likeness is skyrocketing in price. The value of the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll, for example, is now six times what it was before she passed away — if online resales are any indication.
