Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
KPVI Newschannel 6
School choice veto likely falls short following misrepresented signature count
(The Center Square) – Activists attempting to void the nation’s broadest school choice expansion appear to have filed far fewer signatures than they had told state officials. Save Our Schools Arizona announced Friday afternoon its submission of 141,714 signatures on 10,200 petition sheets to Secretary of State Katie...
