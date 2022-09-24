SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings. Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”

