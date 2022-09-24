Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marthaville man killed after crash in Sabine Parish
SABINE PARISH, La. - A Marthaville man has died following a crash in Sabine Parish Sunday afternoon. Louisiana State Police said Albert Nettles was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 175. According to authorities, Nettles’ pickup truck traveled off the roadway and down a ditch embankment before striking a concrete bridge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Could lingering bat poop stop the wrecking ball at Fair Grounds Field?
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings. Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
WK to be Caddo Schools' sports medicine provider
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System will be the exclusive sports medicine provider for all Caddo high schools for the next 10 years, according to a joint announcement Monday. “Willis-Knighton has a lengthy history with Caddo Schools in working with our system to provide for the needs of our students,...
Comments / 0