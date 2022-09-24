ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!

Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Drew Barrymore Sobs Over ‘Thelma & Louise’, Hits on Susan Sarandon And Brings Out Dogs Dressed Like Dolly Parton on Bonkers ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Episode

If you watched The Drew Barrymore Show today and thought, “Wow, what did I just watch?” You and me, both. The actress-turned-talk show host brought on Monarch star Susan Sarandon for an episode filled with emotion, flirtation, and dogs dressed like Dolly Parton. Honestly, what more can we ask for? To kick off the Drew’s News segment, the duo, along with regular co-host Ross Mathews, continued the conversation about dating younger men. While Sarandon joked, “I’m so old, they’re only younger than me,” Barrymore took the opportunity to hit on the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress. “You’re so hot!” she exclaimed. “Are you into women? Because I’m...
‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries

In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too. When Big Sky first premiered in 2020, it was a fairly...
