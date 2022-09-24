‘My beliefs haven’t changed’: From social housing to skyscrapers, architect Moshe Safdie is still an idealist

Read full article on original website
architizer.com
Rejecting the Ribbon Window: 7 Architectural Experimentations With Fenestration
Architizer is thrilled to announce the winners of the 10th Annual A+Awards. Want to earn global recognition for your projects? Sign up to be notified when the 11th Annual A+Awards program launches. In his 1927 manifesto, Five Points of Architecture, Le Corbusier made horizontal windows a core concept of his...
IFLScience
Company Wants To Build Giant Floating Ring City In The Center Of Dubai
In case you haven’t noticed, architects in the Middle East really seem to hate normal cities. The way they are so flat and spacious doesn’t seem to appeal, and so designers are hard at work coming up with new innovations to combat this pressing problem. Earlier this year...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Ground broke on what could be the next world's tallest timber tower
Construction firms from Japan and Australia have started work on a 182-meter-high skyscraper in central Sydney in a collaboration to build what will be the world's tallest hybrid-timber building using an eco-friendly wood product. In a company statement, Tokyo-based Obayashi Corp. and Sydney-based Built Pty Ltd. said they plan to...
Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
Business Insider
My family of 3 moved from Washington, DC to Brussels, Belgium, and our cost of living dropped by half without compromising our lifestyle
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I attended grad school in Belgium...
Ai Weiwei Wins $105,000 Praemium Imperiale, Philadelphia Museum of Art Workers Plan One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for September 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST UPDATES. It’s Friday! Why not enjoy a bevy of newly published artist profiles with a coffee or cocktail? The always incisive text artist Jenny Holzer is in Vogue, on the occasion of her current Hauser & Wirth show in New York. Jamie Diaz, a Mexican American trans woman who has been making radiant watercolors while incarcerated, is in NBC News , in conjunction with her exhibition at Daniel Cooney Fine Art in New York. The rules-flouting cartoonist R. Crumb is in T: The New York Times Magazine, and the polymath Linda Goode Bryant is in Harper’s Bazaar in advance of the Museum of Modern Art‘s survey...
Time Out Global
A private sub-temple at Tofukuji in Kyoto is open for autumn leaves this year
Tofukuji is one of the most popular temples in Kyoto to see autumn leaves. November is particularly beautiful as the momiji trees on the main temple grounds around the Tsuten Bridge are blushing in fiery shades of red. Tofukuji, however, is a sprawling site, which has many more temple buildings...
Forests, antiques and circles: All the trends from the London Design Festival 2022
It is now September and the chances are you’re feeling the change of seasons. There’s a seemingly perpetual percussion of rain, leaves are starting to crunch underfoot, and as we spend more time curled up indoors, our thoughts naturally turn to our homes.In pertinent and exciting news, the LondonDesign Festival (LDF) is back. Between 17-25 September, the festival celebrates the city as a design capital, promoting creativity and “drawing in the country’s greatest thinkers, practitioners, retailers, and educators to deliver an unmissable celebration of design”. It’s like fashion week for interior design, inspiration abounds from the exhibitions, installations, and showrooms...
yankodesign.com
This beautiful wooden home in Osaka, Japan is marked by tranquil gardens
Designed by Atsushi Kawanishi Architects, the Nightingale House is a beautiful wooden house located in Osaka. The home focuses on establishing genuine connections to nature and helping you feel at one with it. Occupying almost 1400 square feet, the house includes six multi-sized patios in its structure. This creates a strong indoor-outdoor connection and blurs the boundaries between both spaces.
National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis
Visitors to the National Gallery will be able to pay “as much or as little as they like” on Friday evenings for the run of a Lucian Freud exhibition as part of a new scheme responding to the cost-of-living crisis, the gallery has announced.The Pay What You Wish scheme, the first of its kind at the National Gallery, will be valid for the run of the Credit Suisse – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition, which opens on October 1, and the scheme will be for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays.Tickets for the exhibition can be booked in advance...
Star Wars Inspired World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America
The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.
China’s Fashion Metaverse: Who Is Shaping the Landscape?
Two main factors have driven the most important shifts in China’s fashion market over the last decade: the migration of the population to the mobile internet and the emergence of new communication channels. In the next decade, the rapid advancement of technology is likely to drive further evolution of the digital economy. The combination of the metaverse, creative design and fashion consumption will lead the industry into the next era and likely cause further disruption.
A UK Aviation Start-Up Just Completed Its First eVTOL Flight
Vertical Aerospace last weekend flew its full-scale demonstrator model. The UK company said the VX4 eVTOL briefly took off over the ground with a pilot. The company claims the tethered flight makes it the first “British company to start flight tests with a new aircraft in over 20 years.” The flight-testing program is expected to continue for several years. Different stages of flight, including flying at higher altitudes and transitioning from vertical to forward flight, will be part of the process. Vertical hopes to have the aircraft certified by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the EU’s EASA by 2025....
Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish Design Luggage for Away
Away is continuing its designer partnerships series for a second year with a new batch of talent. The direct-to-consumer luggage company has teamed up with Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish on limited-edition designs. Each label applied its aesthetic signatures to two key Away items, each designing a large carry-on and...
yankodesign.com
This Mount Fuji cutlery rest will have you thinking of Japan at every meal
You have the perfect spread for a fine lunch or dinner with your fine tableware and luxurious silverware. Your linens are clean and carefully pressed, and the scrumptious meal is proceeding perfectly. But then a moment comes when you or your guests have to put down their knives or forks. Maybe you just need a break, or maybe you need to switch to a spoon or other cutlery. Putting down this used cutlery, especially when they’ve been used on sauces or oils, could ruin the atmosphere or, at the very least, your tablecloth. That’s when you’d probably wish you had a way to keep that from happening, and this beautiful cutlery rest is such a solution that not only preserves your table but even adds elegance to your setting.
Last Call To Invest In This Collection Of Rare Karuizawa Whiskey
Fine wine and collectible whiskys often are correlated to France and Scotland. But Japan has been making headway in the luxury alcohol department and is one of the major exporters of liquor globally. Japanese whisky sales to the U.S. have increased 50 times since 2010 and were valued at $50 million in 2019. Japan’s whisky exports to the U.S. have risen by more than 230% since 2013, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
Architects create a floating exhibition space in the form of a fish eye
Salmon Eye, a floating installation and exhibition space, has been unveiled in Norway's Hardangerfjord. The forum will now aim to educate visitors about sustainable sea farming and protecting the sea and its many wondrous species, according to an article published by designboom last week. Developed to look like a fish's...
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
